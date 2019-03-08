Search

Advanced search

Hockey: East London teams off to strong starts

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 September 2019

East London's women face the camera

East London's women face the camera

Archant

East London's men and women got the new season off to a superb start with wins in their respective East League Premier A matches at the weekend.

The men romped to an 8-0 home win over Ipswich East Suffolk in their opener, while the women were 3-1 winners at Upminster, who also gained promotion last season.

And the club are hoping those results stand them in good stead as they embark on another campaign.

Men's co-captains Craig Spencer and Harry Finster said: "These first wins give us great confidence that we belong in this league and can push up towards the top of the table.

You may also want to watch:

"Since joining the club, the commitment of the players and coaches has been superb and the results have shown over the last couple of years with two promotions.

"However, this is just one win and there are plenty of tough challenges ahead, but ones we're looking forward to.

"We now have nine men and 10 womens' teams. We also have a growing youth section and this season we are developing youth players to play in the league."

Women's captain Renske Pesch added: "We've had a good pre-season over the last few weeks and this weekend's win confirms that we're ready to perform at the highest ever league for an East London women's team.

"We've seen a few players leave but we're really happy with both the internal and external reinforcements that have come in.

"We obviously have a long way to go still, but it's amazing to see the hard work we've put in so far pay off and we're really excited to see what the rest of the season brings."

Latest East London Sports News

Poll Darren Currie and Kevin Nolan among frontrunners to be next Leyton Orient boss

34 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Leyton Orient are on the lookout for a new head coach following the news earlier this week that Ross Embleton has decided to revert to his role of assistant coach.

Hockey: East London teams off to strong starts

10:00
East London's women face the camera

East London's men and women got the new season off to a superb start with wins in their respective East League Premier A matches at the weekend.

England happy to keep Saracens Billy starting

07:00
England's Billy Vunipola (centre) in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.

Eddie Jones defended his ongoing selection of Saracens' number eight Billy Vunipola for England's World Cup clash with the United States today (Thursday).

West Ham suffer humiliating drubbing at Oxford to crash out of Carabao Cup

Yesterday, 22:18 Steve Blowers at the Kassam Stadium
Oxford United's Elliott Moore celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.

The Hammers fail their university challenge as Oxford sweep them aside

Cricket: Taunton washout leaves Essex on title brink

Yesterday, 16:54
General view of the ground after heavy overnight rain ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

Rain washed out Somerset's bid for a first ever title on the third day of the Specsavers County Championship with Essex at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Wednesday.

East London edge out coach Gooby's former club as Max makes mark with full points

Yesterday, 10:00
East London's Max Stanyard scored all 13 of their points in their win over Chelmsford (pic James Cronshaw)

East London battled to a gritty 13-10 win over London Three Essex rivals Chelmsford at West Ham's Memorial Ground on Saturday.

Cricket: Somerset tail frustrates Essex on another short day

Tue, 18:03
Roelof van der Merwe of Somerset hits six runs during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 24th September 2019

Roelof van der Merwe breathed life into Somerset's title challenge on a rain-affected second day of the Specsavers County Championship match with leaders Essex at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Leyton Orient miss McAnuff says coach Embleton

Tue, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient are missing the leadership of Jobi McAnuff out on the pitch insists coach Ross Embleton.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Leyton Orient secure London Senior Cup progress

Leyton Orient youngster Ruel Sotiriou runs at the Beaconsfield Town defence (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Millwall host Rugby World Cup launch event

Volunteers at the Millwall RFC World Cup launch event (Pic: Simon Mason)

Embleton decides to revert back to assistant coach at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Orient director Ling says there is no time scale on managerial appointment

(L-R) Director of Football Martin Ling, Leyton Orient vice chairman and principal investor Kent Teague and Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis during the FA Trophy Final match between Leyton Orient and AFC Fylde at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport)

Poll Darren Currie and Kevin Nolan among frontrunners to be next Leyton Orient boss

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man arrested for attempted murder after victim stabbed and ‘hit by car’ in Mile End Road

A 29-year old man was stabbed outside Mile End station just before 1am today (September 23). Picture: Google

Jailed: Machete motorbike thug who attacked car passengers at Bow traffic lights

Machete thug Dominic Cummins, 21-year-old from Bow Common, jailed 8 years. Picture: Met Police

Death of man whose body was found in Victoria Park ‘remains unexplained’

A man's body was discovered in Victoria Park on Monday, September 23. Picture: @Milo0oliM

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Asbestos removed as work starts on turning old London Hospital into Tower Hamlets’ £100m town hall

Old London Hospital reconstruction to turn it into Tower Hamlets' new £100m town hall and civic centre. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Darren Currie and Kevin Nolan among frontrunners to be next Leyton Orient boss

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Hockey: East London teams off to strong starts

East London's women face the camera

England happy to keep Saracens Billy starting

England's Billy Vunipola (centre) in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.

‘Inspiring’ Mile End boy scoops young person of the year award from national charity

Paralympian Jack Hodgson, Saiham Islam, Firdush Islam and Sense trustee, Justin Molloy. Picture: Sense

West Ham suffer humiliating drubbing at Oxford to crash out of Carabao Cup

Oxford United's Elliott Moore celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists