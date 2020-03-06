East London women defeat nearest rivals Wapping to edge closer to Premier title

East London's women moved three points clear at the top of the East League Premier Division table with derby success over nearest challengers Wapping at the weekend.

Katherine Round claimed the Rebuild Sports Clinic player of the match award after their 4-1 victory and the leaders also have a game in hand on their title rivals.

They are set to play host to Cambridge University at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Saturday and Peterborough on Sunday and could clinch promotion this weekend if Wapping slip up.

The seconds beat Berkhamsted by a 3-1 margin, while the thirds upset leaders Hertford seconds 2-1 as Gigi Fateh netted her second goal of the game in the final minute.

The fourths beat Haverhill 6-0 and the eighths thrashed their Brentwood Academy rivals 8-0 as Emily Gillingham and Issy Burkitt shared the player of the match honours.

The sevenths drew 1-1 with Wapping in another derby and the ninths beat Upminster 1-0, but the fifths lost to Maldon by a single goal.

East London's men lost 4-1 to Peterborough seconds in their Premier A clash, with a goal from Sam Ganguly, as James Wilson took the London Back Pain Clinic man of the match award.

The seconds beat Bedford by a 5-0 margin and the thirds edged to a tense 3-2 victory over Maldon thanks to a last-gasp short corner goal.

Alex Kirton netted twice for East London, with Sam Gregory also on target.

The fifths earned a point from a 1-1 draw with Redbridge & Ilford thanks to an equalising goal from the last play of the game, but the sixths lost 4-0 to promotion rivals Waltham Forest.

The sevenths also tasted defeat, going down 3-1 against Havering thirds, but the eighths had a 4-1 win over Upminster.