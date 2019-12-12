Hockey: Clean sweep for East London women

East London Hockey Club members face the camera Archant

East London's women produced a clean sweep of seven wins in their latest set of fixtures at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East London Hockey Club members face the camera East London Hockey Club members face the camera

The first team had their match in the East League Premier DIvision postponed, but the seconds beat Leighton Buzzard 2-0 with Inge Mutsaers the Rebuild Sports Clinic player of the match.

The thirds beat UCL by a 3-2 margin, while the fourths saw off Royston 4-1 and the fifths beat Brentwood seconds by the same scorelien.

The sixth team had a 3-1 win over Thurrock seconds, the sevenths beat Havering thirds 4-0 and the eighths completed the perfect haul with a 3-0 victory over their Romford rivals.

The men's firsts lost 1-0 to Ipswich ES, with Sam Hilditch named the London Back Clinic man of the match, and the seconds were also edged out by a lone goal from Crostyx, as goalkeeper Dan Moore won their man of the match award for an excellent display.

East London Hockey Club members face the camera East London Hockey Club members face the camera

The thirds beat local rivals Plashet 3-0, but the fifths fell to a 10-2 defeat against Old Loughts fourths.

You may also want to watch:

The sixth team also played Old Loughts, who sat at the top of the table, and a 4-4 draw keeps East London in the top three going into the Christmas break.

Unbeaten in their previous seven matches, East found themselves 3-0 down at half time, despite some fine saves from Dave Robson.

East London Hockey Club members face the camera East London Hockey Club members face the camera

But they hit back with a quickfire brace from Shivam Dahya and Hiren Amin after the restart, with both goals set up by Ben Goacher.

Loughts went 4-2 up with 15 minutes to play, but Dahya grabbed his second to set up a tense finale.

And with only two minutes remaining, Will Harding smashed a ball to Richard McKenna in the D and his deft touch found the net.

Two-goal Dahya took the man of the match award for a fine all-round display.

East London Hockey Club members face the camera East London Hockey Club members face the camera

The seventh team lost 1-0 to Chelmsford fifths.