Hockey: East London women enjoy return to action

East London's women returned to action with four points from a possible six in their East League Premier A double-header.

Sophie Reynvaan and Ailish Hendry netted from short corners in a 2-2 draw with Norwich City, as Katherine Round took the Rebuild Sports Clinic player of the match award.

And East ran out 3-1 winners over Upminster after great play from Nicky Sevel, Jo Coughlan, Pili Mayora and Reynvaan.

Elianne Vos broke the deadlock with a super touch but Upminster hit back to level before the break.

East dominated the second half and regained the lead through Round, before Hendry beat two defenders and slotted home to seal the points.

Melanie Kreusch was the Rebuild Sports Clinic player of the match on her league debut.

The seconds beat Redbridge 7-0 as Stacey West and Rachel Millar hit hat-tricks and Kreusch also struck.

But the fourths lost 2-1 to leaders Hertford, with Char Butterfield scoring a superb solo goal.

Hannah McDermid's goal was enough as the fifths beat Maldon 1-0, with Hannah Bates and Stephy Roberts joint player of the match.

The sixth team won 4-3 against Chelmsford, but the sevenths lost 8-0 to London Royals and the eighths drew 2-2 with Old Loughts, with Emily Gillingham their player of the match.

East London's men won 4-2 against Norwich City thanks to goals from Jonathan Ogle, Simon Jackson, Andy Cumine and Jasper Van Kwawegen, who took the London Bacl Clinic man of the match award.

The seconds lost 3-0 to Potters Bar, with Dan Moore named man of the match, while the thirds drew 0-0 with promotion rivals Redbridge.

Tristan Jermyn and George Clift netted four goals each as the fifths thumped Rochford 13-0, with Oli Baty also claiming a hat-trick.

Hiren Amin had a goal disallowed as the sixths lost 2-0 to Havering, with Wentzel George Oosthuysen named man of the match for a fine all-round display.

But the sevenths beat Maldon 2-0 and the eighths romped to a 12-0 win over Saffron Walden, with Richard Taylor-Walker hitting a hat-trick.