Hockey: Impressive day for East London women

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 January 2019

East London’s women had plenty to cheer with seven wins and a draw from nine matches played.

Amy MacKenzie deflected in a goal for the firsts against Bishop’s Stortford, with Anastasia Nicholl tapping in.

And Amy Turle fired home from a short corner to seal a 3-0 victory.

The twos took on unbeaten leaders Letchworth, with Carys Lewis and Annabelle Seymour working hard to contain their key player.

Mara Waters went close early on, before firing home from a short corner to open the scoring, but Letchworth rallied to go 2-1 up.

Nicky Sevel, Claire Bergin and Charlotte Smith shone in midfield, with Eilis Quinlan and Laura Jaques showing their silky skills, and a Sevel pass was deflected in to level.

Jenifer Soderman, Alison Ryan, Susie Aries and Victoria Harding all did their bit in a tense finale, as player of the match Phoebe Simmons made a stunning save from a drag fliick.

And East claimed a late winner when Sevel passed back to Charlotte Smith at a corner and she slipped it in.

The thirds beat bogey team Upminster 2-1 with goals from Iduna Heinrich and Rose McCourt and a penalty save from player of the match Tania Douglas, as Jessica Ellery also impressed.

And a hat-trick from Tara Annison led the fourths to a 5-0 win over Witham, with Hannah Graham and Rebecca Smart also on target.

The fifths remain top after beating Old Southendian 2-1 with a cracking reverse hit by Katrina Wylie and goal from Penny Newson, as Jo Wicks took the player of the match award.

And the sevenths romped to a 7-0 win over Colchester fourths as player of the match Ruby Beardsall (2), Emilie O’Brien, Zoe Hawthorne, Catherine Senior, Amy Ballard and Lucy Benson all netted.

Karen Cheung and Dasha Popilina netted as the eights kept promotion dreams alive with a 2-0 win over Southend & Benfleet fourths, as Pippa Jones took player of the match honours.

And the sixths drew 2-2 with Upminster fourths as Jo Wilson and Sophie Williams netted, but the ninths lost 9-1 to Upminster fifths, with Harriet Boyd on target.

