East London women secure Premier title and promotion to National League ranks

East London's women celebrate Archant

East London’s women secured the East League Premier Division title and promotion to the National League on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 0-0 draw with Cambridge City seconds left them six points clear of neighbours Wapping, with only one game left to play.

The newly crowned champions were due to visit Maidstone this coming weekend, but England Hockey suspended all activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The seconds lost 1-0 to Thurrock, but the thirds beat Saffron Walden seconds 3-0 as Laura Simpson, Liv Rafferty and Iduna Heinrich netted.

The fourths went down 2-1 against their Wapping rivals, while the fifths were beaten 5-1 by Upminster seconds.

But the sixth team remain in the hunt for promotion after a 3-0 win over Colne and the sevenths beat Chelmsford 3-1 as Lucy Benson, Katie Rowan and Lizzie Jones all got their names on the scoresheet.

The ninths lost 2-1 to Southend & Benfleet opponents.

A hat-trick from Sam Hilditch helped the men to a 4-0 win at Ipswich, with Ben Gregory also on target.

But it proved little consolation in the end as their relegation from East League Premier A was confirmed.

The seconds drew 0-0 with Cambridge City in Division One, but the thirds went down 2-1 against Brentwood seconds in Division There South East as Mike Hancox netted.

The fourths beat Saffron Walden by the same scoreline in Division Four South East, while the fifths travelled with only 10 players to local rivals Wapping eights, who needed a draw to clinch promotion from Division Five South East.

A goal from Lewis Clayton earned understrength East London a 1-0 win and local bragging rights, while the sixths ran out 7-5 winners over Upminster fourths to move up to second in Division Six.

Four teams remain in with a chance of promotion, though, with one game left to play.

The sevenths were beaten by a solitary goal from Old Southendian thirds in the same division, but the eighths won 4-0 against Havering fourths in Division Eight and finish fourth.

You may also want to watch:

Women’s East Premier A

P W D L F A Pts

East London 21 17 3 1 58 17 54

Wapping 21 15 3 3 43 16 48

Peterborough 21 12 3 6 47 29 39

Harleston II 21 11 5 5 47 22 38

Cambs City II 21 8 4 9 33 31 28

Cambs Uni 21 8 4 9 31 36 28

St Albans II 21 7 3 11 34 39 24

Norwich City 20 6 4 10 35 45 22

Upminster 21 6 3 12 27 43 21

Dereham 21 4 7 10 29 51 19

Maidstone 21 4 6 11 37 52 18

Bedford II 20 3 3 14 19 59 12