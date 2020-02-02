Hockey: East London women tame Magpies to remain top

East London's women face the camera Archant

East London's women maintained their hold on top spot in the East League Premier Division with a 3-2 win over Harleston Magpies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East London sixths East London sixths

Nicky Sevel took the Rebuild Sports Clinich player of the match award as they remain above local rivals Wapping on goal difference.

The seconds won 3-2 against Waltham Forest as Rach Millar netted twice and Claire Bergin also struck, while the thirds beat Wapping fourths 4-1.

Rosie Wood, Iduna Heinrich, Katie Wardle and Rose McCourt all found the net in the win, while the fourths drew 1-1 with Wapping thirds as Tara Annison hit the target.

The fifths drew 1-1 with Basildon, while the sixths shared four goals with Old Loughts opponents.

East London eights East London eights

And the sevenths beat Crostyx fourths 4-0, while the eights defeated Brentwood fourths with Rachel Farmer their player of the match.

You may also want to watch:

The ninths drew 0-0 with Redbridge & Ilford to complete an unbeaten day for the East women's section.

The men lost 4-1 to West Herts, with Harry Finster getting their consolation, but the seconds won 2-1 against opponents from the same club.

The thirds defeated Witham 6-2 to keep the pressure on promotion rivals Wapping, with Rishin Patel firing the opening goal.

The hosts levelled with a good solo goal, but Patrick Kohler's reverse stick finish put East back in front before the break.

Paul Tinsely deflected in a third, before Kohler rifled into the top corner to make it 4-1.

And after Witham got their second from a short corner, Sam Ecott bagged a brace to seal the victory for the visitors.

The fifths lost 3-2 to Upminster thirds, but the sixths beat Saffron Waldens fifths by an 8-2 margin as Ben Goacher hit a hat-trick.

The sevenths took a point from a 1-1 draw with Upminster fourths, while Matt Bennett's treble helped the eights to a 7-0 win over Redbridge thirds.