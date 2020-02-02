Hockey: East London women tame Magpies to remain top
PUBLISHED: 09:30 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 06 February 2020
East London's women maintained their hold on top spot in the East League Premier Division with a 3-2 win over Harleston Magpies.
Nicky Sevel took the Rebuild Sports Clinich player of the match award as they remain above local rivals Wapping on goal difference.
The seconds won 3-2 against Waltham Forest as Rach Millar netted twice and Claire Bergin also struck, while the thirds beat Wapping fourths 4-1.
Rosie Wood, Iduna Heinrich, Katie Wardle and Rose McCourt all found the net in the win, while the fourths drew 1-1 with Wapping thirds as Tara Annison hit the target.
The fifths drew 1-1 with Basildon, while the sixths shared four goals with Old Loughts opponents.
And the sevenths beat Crostyx fourths 4-0, while the eights defeated Brentwood fourths with Rachel Farmer their player of the match.
The ninths drew 0-0 with Redbridge & Ilford to complete an unbeaten day for the East women's section.
The men lost 4-1 to West Herts, with Harry Finster getting their consolation, but the seconds won 2-1 against opponents from the same club.
The thirds defeated Witham 6-2 to keep the pressure on promotion rivals Wapping, with Rishin Patel firing the opening goal.
The hosts levelled with a good solo goal, but Patrick Kohler's reverse stick finish put East back in front before the break.
Paul Tinsely deflected in a third, before Kohler rifled into the top corner to make it 4-1.
And after Witham got their second from a short corner, Sam Ecott bagged a brace to seal the victory for the visitors.
The fifths lost 3-2 to Upminster thirds, but the sixths beat Saffron Waldens fifths by an 8-2 margin as Ben Goacher hit a hat-trick.
The sevenths took a point from a 1-1 draw with Upminster fourths, while Matt Bennett's treble helped the eights to a 7-0 win over Redbridge thirds.