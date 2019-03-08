Search

Hockey: East London women enjoy good set of results

PUBLISHED: 08:35 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 30 October 2019

East London's women had a good day, with five wins, three draws and just one loss in their latest outings.

Sophie Reynvaan, Karen Allen and Renske Pesch were on target as the firsts beat Harleston Magpies 4-1, while the seconds drew 3-3 with Waltham Forest.

The thirds earned bragging rights over Wapping fourths with Stacey West netting a stunning opening goal.

East's defence held firm as Wapping rallied, before a nice passing move led to a second goal to secure the points.

The fourths got the better of their Wapping rivals in another derby, with the only goal of the game, while the fifths drew 1-1 with Brentwood seconds.

The only loss was suffered by the sixth team, who went down 2-1 against Old Loughts thirds, but the sevenths romped to a 6-0 win over Crostyx fourths and the eights beat Brentwood fourths 2-1 with goals from Alex McAdam.

The ninth team picked up a point from a goalless draw against Redbridge & Ilford thirds.

East London's men were edged out 3-2 by leaders West Herts, after conceding from a late corner.

Mark Prince cancelled out the opening goal after a good attack by John Lyness, but West Herts moved 2-1 up after the restart.

Jonathan Ogle's aerial pass found Sam Hilditch to feed Ben Gregory for a second East London goal, but West Herts won it five minutes from time.

The second teams shared eight goals in another meeting between the two clubs, but East London thirds beat Witham 5-3 with hoals from Rishin Patel (2), Mike Hazlewood (2) and Gordon Kemp.

The fourths beat Witham seconds 4-1, while the sevenths saw off Upminster fourths 2-0 and the eights defeated Redbridge & Ilford thirds by a 3-1 margin.

Jack West opened the scoring in the first half, with Seth Canner adding a second-half brace thanks to good work by Kelvin Owusu and Cian Wharton, as Stan Billington and keeper Fred Scott also impressed.

East London's mixed team won 4-0 against Wapping Pirates, while the seconds had a 5-3 victory against Clapham Common Panthers.

