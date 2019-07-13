Search

Tower Hamlets HC celebrate season with awards night

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 July 2019

Tower Hamlets finished fifth in the boys' hockey event

Tower Hamlets finished fifth in the boys' hockey event

Tower Hamlets hockey club celebrated successful season with their annual awards night in Canary Wharf.

Parents, school teacher, the mens first-team, councillors, the boys under-16s team, girls under-10s team and the boys u10s team were all in attendance on the evening.

Yusuf Abdullah bagged the most improved player of the season award, Khalid Miah scooped the young player of the year award, and Mo Mumin won both the player of the year and the top scorer awards.

The club also revealed their new away kit on the night as well as their plans to keep growing their success.

Tower Hamlets have won several London Youth Games titles, had players winning national titles at school level, and players go on to play for England.

They're determined to continue this legacy and plan to coach more than 200 kids through their school program, delivering a holiday program in housing estates as well as send volunteers to coaching courses.

