Wapping celebrate 30th birthday and achieving ClubMark status

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 February 2019

Wapping achieved England Hockey's ClubMark status and celebrated their 30th birthday in February (pic: Wapping HC)

Wapping achieved England Hockey's ClubMark status and celebrated their 30th birthday in February (pic: Wapping HC)

Archant

The latest news from Wapping Hockey Club

February was a double celebration for Wapping Hockey Club, who were accredited with England Hockey’s ClubMark status and celebrated their 30th birthday.

ClubMark is a universally acknowledged scheme for community sports clubs which shows a dedication to high standard of welfare, equity, coaching and management within community sports clubs and makes clubs safer, stronger and more successful.

The accreditation is currently only held by four London hockey clubs (Wapping, Blackheath, East London and Upminster) and with this new status, Wapping has demonstrated that it is governed according to best practice and is in a fantastic position to build on its present achievements.

The club currently has eleven men’s teams, eight women’s teams, two masters, and two mixed teams as well as a dedicated youth section, Wapping Kidds, which strives to make hockey accessible to young people in the area.

The ClubMark accreditation comes in the same season as Wapping celebrates 30 years since its formation in 1988.

On February 9, 100 past and present members of Wapping came together for an anniversary dinner at the Dickens Inn in Wapping to toast the club’s rich history and future plans.

Those there heard how teams from Wapping have won over 40 league titles and achieved over 90 promotions over the past 30 years.

Almost 50 members were acknowledged for having served the club for 10 years or more and 12 Honorary Vice-Presidents were unveiled to continue building links with the club’s alumni.

Wapping celebrate 30th birthday and achieving ClubMark status

