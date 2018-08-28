Hockey: Wapping remain top after Chelmsford victory

Wapping HC men in action last weekend (Pic: Iain McAuslan) Archant

Wapping HC men first team sealed a 4-0 victory over Chelmsford on their return from the festive break.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wapping HC men in action last weekend (Pic: Iain McAuslan) Wapping HC men in action last weekend (Pic: Iain McAuslan)

The game got off to an auspicious start, with Wapping zipping the ball around the back and setting up Nathanael Crawley, who was able to carve through the Chelmsford midfield.

Wapping continued to pepper the Chelmsford defence and very soon a long corner broke the deadlock.

Warren D’Souza took the ball on the 25 and slipped it wide to Marky B Bennett who threaded it through the eye of a needle to Johnny Maddill who deflected the ball into the bottom left hand corner and put the away side in the lead.

The Wapping side continued to dance through the Chelmsford defence again and again, winning short corner after short corner.

Wapping HC men in action last weekend (Pic: Iain McAuslan) Wapping HC men in action last weekend (Pic: Iain McAuslan)

Unfortunately, the winter break had taken its toll on the Captain, Will Cairns’ accuracy and despite his relentless confidence in his own abilities, the drag flicks remained erratic and the Wapping boys could not capitalise.

Instead, Max Bowerman marched down the right-hand side and fired the ball across to Adam Fallis, who deflected it into the net to make it 2-0 ahead of half-time.

The Wapping side started the second half with confidence, focused on closing out the game with a clean sheet. The boys continued to play the ball around the back with relative ease, unthreatened by the opposition’s two man press.

Marky B Bennett picked up the ball on his own 25 and pushed it wide to Warren D’Souza.

With his legs struggling at this point early in the second half the coach had no option but to hoof it up the pitch.

Ben Bull was there to pick it up, and drove into the D from the left hand side, a quick bit of skill brought him in front of the keeper, however, knowing Johnny Maddill needed the confidence boost, he unselfishly passed it across the face of goal, and the Northern Irishman tapped it in at the back post.

Half way through the second half, a lovely bit of skill in the centre of the pitch left Johnny Maddill with the ball wide on the right.

With both Bulls in the D, and Wapping three on one with the keeper, it was back to the training ground for Johnny.

The only sensible thing to do was put the training into practice, muscle memory kicked in and he lifted the ball, very slowly about two yards off the ground in the general direction of the goalkeeper, literally the only Chelmsford player in his eye-line. Unbelievably, this well-honed, and classic hockey skill did not pay off, and Wapping were denied a fourth.

However, it did not take long for Wapping to bounce back. Once again, Ben Bull found himself on the ball on the left side of the D, a simple pass across the D to his brother Ben Bull, allowed the boys to slot a fourth home and extend their lead over the home side.

It was a fantastic to start to 2019 for the Wapping side. A 4-0 win secured three points and ensured they held their place at the top of the table.