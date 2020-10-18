Wapping men continue rich form as ladies held to a draw

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 October 2020

Wapping men secured a 4-2 victory over Bromley and Beckenham to make it three consecutive wins in the Conference East League.

The game started with Wapping controlling possession, and creating a number of circle penetrations which unfortunately came to nothing, whilst Brom Beck struggled to breakdown a solid Wapping press when they had the ball.

It seemed the teams would enter half-time with the score at 0-0 until Ben Bull finally scored for the first time this season having missed a number of glaring opportunities over the first three games.

With both teams pushing for the next goal, Tom Sibley intercepted the ball in midfield and, after a couple of quick passes between Jonny Verity and Aaron Blumfield, Blumfield crossed on his reverse for Sibley to deflect the ball past the keeper.

Unfortunately, the more comfortable lead was short-lived as Brom Beck pulled a goal back.

Thankfully two minutes later Morgan Harries eliminated two Brom Beck defenders on the baseline and passed across the goal for Michael Batstone to put the ball into an empty net.

The lead was further extended three minutes later when a pinpoint long ball from Sibley found Verity, who expertly deflected it with one touch beyond all the defenders to an unmarked Ben Bull in the D for a first-time finish.

Wapping were now in complete control at 4-1 with 15 minutes to go and played with the composure matching the score. However, Will Cairns, and then Ben Bull were sent off meaning they went down to nine men and Brom Beck managed to pull another a goal back.

Wapping Ladies were held 2-2 by Harleston Magpies.

It was a strong start, dominating the first 20 minutes of play, with some dynamic play up the wings resulting in a number of short corners and shots on goal, though they struggled to put them away.

Despite solid defending all game, a 10-minute lapse of concentration led to two goals in quick succession from the opposition, with some clinical work in the D.

But Nienke secured the first Wapping goal with a shot from the baseline before Ciara Murphy deflected home to level the score.

