Hockey: Wapping women claim Canterbury win

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 January 2019

Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping’s women ran out 4-2 winners over Canterbury seconds in their latest East League Premier outing.

Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

After absorbing early pressure they saw Ciara Murphy fire home the first goal after fine build-up play.

And Chelsea Hodge cleared a Canterbury shot off the line before Lucy Jones netted a rebound from a short corner.

Wapping had a third goal ruled out and Canterbury hit back from a short corner before half time.

The visitors levelled after the restart, after an initial shot hit Siobhan Stewart on the shoulder, but Wapping defended numerous other corners.

Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

And they regained the lead when Aisling McKeon sent a disguised pass to Kate O’Sullivan for her to score.

Jen Allen was shown a card in the closing stages, but Wapping held firm and sealed victory when McKeon’s free hit from the left found a diving Murphy to deflect into the top right corner.

The men dropped their first points at Lee Valley this season in a 2-2 draw with Cambridge University.

Mark Bennett combined well with Benjamin Bull early on and Wapping took the lead when Will Cairns sent a corner goalwards for Olly Bull to slot home.

Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Bennett was yellow carded, but James Bowler kept out a short corner drag flick before the break and repelled another after the restart.

More corners followed and Cambridge eventually got back on terms, then broke when Wapping made a mess of the restart to take the lead.

Adam Fallis pounced on a mistake by a Cambridge defender, though, to steal the ball and drive into the D, before flashing a reverse stick shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

Olly Bull went close to a late winner, but Wapping had to settle for a share of the spoils as they remain top of East Premier A.

Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Other results, men: Wapping III 1 (Dave Eason) Cambridge City III 3; Wapping IV 1 (Matt Emery) Harpenden 1; Wapping V 3 (Harry Travers, Dan Ellis, Mark Rigby) Upminster 4; Wapping VI 2 (Matthew Patterson, Ali Dance) Braintree 2; Wapping VII 3 (Luke Ryan, Date Bateman, Ollie Freeman Smith) Colchester II 4; Wapping VIII 0 Upminster 2; Wapping IX 1 (Rel Desai) Braintree II 3; Wapping X 3 (Bryn Ford Jones, Dylan Morgan, Ben Green) Braintree III 1; Wapping XI 1 (Ian Bradley) Brentwood V 0.

Wommen: Wapping II 2 (Fran Sutton 2) Harpenden 1; Wapping III 1 (Ruadhan Jenkins) Thurrock 0; Wapping IV 2 (Caroline Matthews, Jenny Cook) Colchester II 1; Wapping V 1 (Kirsty Dinsmore) County 0; Wapping VI 1 (Lucy Walstone) Thurrock II 4; Wapping VII 2 (Caroline Dale, Tali Osen) Basildon IV 0; Wapping VIII 4 (Jess Bartlett 3, Ali Scott) Waltham Forest IV 0.

