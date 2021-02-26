Fans column: A lack of chances created for O's is frustrating

Published: 9:14 AM February 26, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Port Vale, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 20th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

One point from a possible six against two teams which we could very well have beaten is a huge disappointment given our position at the start of the weekend.

The thing that makes this all the more annoying is that I can count the number of shots we had over both the Port Vale game and Bradford game on one hand.

We have a ridiculously talented team. Conor Wilkinson, Danny Johnson, James Brophy, Dan Kemp, Nick Freeman, Adam Thompson and Lawrence Vigouroux can all easily play in the league above and there is a very good chance that half of those don’t sign contract extensions because of our current league position.

Nick Freeman of Leyton Orient and Tom Conlon of Port Vale during Leyton Orient vs Port Vale, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 20th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It’s completely understandable that the players are just as important to the league position as the manager but when the manager has the players playing in a way that doesn’t work, what do you expect?

Saturday was poor. We didn’t look like we had any motivation to gain anything more than just one measly point that ultimately will have minimal impact in a league where literally anybody can win against anyone.

You may also want to watch:

To make it worse, our goal came from absolutely nothing. Freeman just poked the ball into Dan Kemp’s path and he just shot, and it went in.

Amazing what happens when you actually attempt to put the ball in the back of the net.

Ross Embleton got it all wrong on Saturday and that was topped off by his ‘too little, too late’ substitutions.

After earning one point against Port Vale, you’d expect something to change, right? Wrong. We used exactly the same line up and exactly the same tactics against away to a Bradford side who, before the game, had 24 points from 11 games.

We are the least inform team in the whole league and Embleton does nothing to try and change that and unsurprisingly, we lost.

Out of all of this, there is one positive. Our defence continues to impress. Thompson is brilliant, Akinola has been brilliant and Brophy has been brilliant.

Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Port Vale, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 20th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Despite the penalty against Bradford, we’ve been good defensively.

On the complete other hand, it would appear the Ross Embleton may be on borrowed time with a large portion of the fan base. I love Ross, I think he’s been a brilliant servant to the club.

However, I don’t think he’s equipped to manage at this level just yet. There is potential, just not yet.

Tranmere and Grimsby this week. I’m hoping to write a more positive review this time next week. Fingers crossed.