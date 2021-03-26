Fans column: Average displays, but big wins for Leyton Orient

Published: 8:16 AM March 26, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Scunthorpe United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 13th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

For the first time since January, we have won two game on the bounce and while it’s obviously brilliant to pick up six points within four days, you’d have never expected us to do so if you had seen how we played.

The Newport game was arguably one of the most Jekyll and Hyde performances I think you’d have seen since that game at Wembley which, as a common rule of being an Orient fan, we do not talk about.

But It’s true. We started the game on Saturday on the back foot for the entire first half, we were pinned back, and we adopted this ‘hoof ball’ technique which doesn’t feel like a good idea seeing as the person we’re hoofing the ball to isn’t the most physical player and it didn't work once.

We looked destined to be headed back to London empty handed but Jobi McAnuff challenged his inner Sir Alex Ferguson and must have delivered a team talk so inspiring that our players actually decided they wanted to try.

Our players pressed the opposition, we wanted every second ball and looked like a completely different team which makes you wonder, if we have that in our locker then why don’t we use it more often?

You may also want to watch:

The Carlisle game was so painstakingly agonizing to watch but was saved due to the fact that it wasn’t just us dropping a horrendous performance.

It was a game that truly could have gone either way and thankfully we took home the three points thanks to a beautiful ball from Lawrence Vigouroux and an even better finish from Connor Wilkinson.

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

These two performances have highlighted one major thing for us, and it is that our defence is absolutely fantastic.

The Exeter game wasn’t great, but we’ve conceded one goal outside of that game since Jobi took over.

Jamie Turley has been absolutely incredible and has stepped up when we needed him.

If we don't give him a new contract in the summer then I'd be shocked. As for Akinola, he needs to be our top transfer priority in the summer regardless who is in charge.

With our current squad, I think we're only a midfielder, a left back and a striker away from challenging for the play offs.

Whether or not that is with Jobi McAnuff at the wheel remains to be seen but things look good in that department.

Our next three games are 100% winnable, anything less than 7 points from a possible 9 against Oldham, Mansfield and Walsall would be a bit frustrating.