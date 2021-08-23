Opinion
Player recruitment has been excellent at Leyton Orient
Adam Parkes
As the 2021/22 season continues to develop The O's sit in 11th place after one win and two draws.
Whilst it's still too early to call where each club will eventually end up, you have to take note of Forest Green and Bradford leading the pack.
Yes, the landscape will change by Christmas. It is also inevitable that each team will have injuries and will bring in and move on players. So, the question has to be asked - where do Leyton Orient sit in these discussions right now?
Their player recruitment has been excellent so far. Darren Pratley has been a breath of fresh air in central midfield. They have brought in the calm, athletic, and assured Omar Beckles who appears to be playing at a lower level than he should be.
Aaron Drinan has impressed with his driven performances and goals as have the full-backs, Tom James and Connor Wood.
Arguably, however, the most important signing this season has been Lawrence Vigouroux who has been excellent bar one calamitous challenge.
The importance of an excellent goalkeeper is the difference between collecting three points or perhaps none at all. Keeping him fit is vital to Orient this season.
This group of players also seem to have bonded well. The energy can be felt from the terraces and their willingness to work for each other is evident. When the cold winter months draw in we will see if this holds them in good stead.
One concern I do have is in the depth of the squad. Perhaps, for now, his performance yesterday proved that Jayden Sweeney isn't quite ready at this level.
On the flip side of that coin, Shadrach Ogie played a big part in changing the game and securing that vital point when he replaced him.
But what will Kenny Jackett do if Pratley is injured or if we lose one or more of the forward line? Time will tell.
Finally, the calm and assured figurehead that we've craved since Justin Edinburgh's passing has seemingly arrived in the form of Kenny Jackett.
He brings knowledge and experience to the role that many O's fans craved.
He also seems to make the right decisions at the right time more often than not - a habit that I hope continues.
So where will Leyton Orient finish this year? Pre-season I pessimistically said 5th but with a few additions who knows how far this club will go?
One thing I do know for sure is that this Jackett was most definitely required!
Up The O's!