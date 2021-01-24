Player ratings: A flat display from Orient in Forest Green defeat

Published: 12:00 PM January 24, 2021

Tunji Akinola of Leyton Orient and Josh Davison of Forest Green Rovers during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient put in a flat performance as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Forest Green Rovers with no one taking much credit at all.

Lawrence Vigouroux (6) - The shot-stopper was solid as always, although he did almost get caught out by a long-range free-kick from Billy Cargill.

Sam Ling (5) - Ling was beaten too easily by a long ball over the top that fell to Cargill who set up Nicky Cadden for his goal in the 23rd minute. Forest Green continued to get players in behind.

Tunji Akinola (6) - The West Ham United loanee didn’t do too much wrong. A fairly solid effort all round.

Dan Happe (5) - A poor decision for the young defender to make that challenge near the half-way line when Forest Green were posing no threat, especially as already on a yellow.

You may also want to watch:

James Brophy (6) - Felt sorry for the left-back, he got on the ball, looked eager to create and run but a lack of movement made his options limited.

James Brophy of Leyton Orient is shown a yellow card during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ouss Cisse (4) - The game passed the defensive midfielder by. Orient fans will have loved that he clipped Ebou Adams but that is as far as his highlights went.

Craig Clay (5) - Craig Clay didn’t have the same energy and influence as he does in other games. Didn’t cover as much grass and had less impact than normal.

Jobi McAnuff (6) - One of few that looked up for it in the early stages of the contest. A class through ball to Conor Wilkinson which should have won Orient a penalty.

Conor Wilkinson (6) - Similar to Jobi looked to create but mainly failed to do so. Front line is missing Danny Johnson massively.

Ruel Sotiriou (6) - Plenty of effort from the young Cypriot, but once again out of position, and it didn’t work for him. I want to see him given a chance down the middle while Johnson is out.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient and Ebou Adams of Forest Green Rovers during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Lee Angol (5) - Not much effort, his lack of movement allowed Forest Green to play out easier, and he didn’t move to create channels for Wilkinson or Sotiriou.

Subs:

Dan Kemp (5) - Rarely got on the ball and failed to make an impact albeit down to 10-men.

Nick Freeman (5) - His debut went in the same manner that Kemp’s performance went after coming off the bench.

Louis Dennis (5) - Looked lost, didn’t offer anything.

Josh Coulson (6) - Came on as a striker, won a few headers, but didn’t get enough balls into the box for him.