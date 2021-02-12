Fans column: A bonkers week for the Orient

Published: 10:00 AM February 12, 2021

The past week was nothing short of just absolutely bonkers for everyone associated with Leyton Orient, whether it be a fan or someone inside of the club.

Starting with the game on the Saturday just gone against Colchester United - The A12 Derby.

A game which had so much promise to be a genuinely good game of football given that Colchester beat us earlier in the season 2-1 and we’d definitely improved since then but for some reason, it felt as if we were playing in the National League again.

It was just hideous past the first 20 minutes because I don’t recall a single moment where we looked as if we were going to score, we didn’t look like a team that wanted anything from that game.

It’s a shame because I do really like Ross Embleton and I know there’s a lot of fans who will defend him until the day he leaves the club but given that he’s just bought in 4 exceptional players, we should be putting games like that to bed.

Dan Kemp, who we’ve just signed on a permanent deal from West Ham was nowhere to be seen apart from a few nice set pieces which just didn’t lead to anything.

Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Tristian Abrahams was isolated and was given the same poor service that Danny Johnson has been putting up with all season and Conor Wilkinson just doesn’t want to pass the ball.

Embleton really needs to establish some authority and command some respect because the way the team have been playing, you wouldn’t think they respect him.

Embleton is, in a lot of people’s eyes, on thin ice.

A statement that would come true when he stood on Carlisle’s pitch on Tuesday afternoon.

The game was inevitably abandoned despite the game being bought forward to 2:30pm to ‘ensure the best chance of the game being played’.

What a farce. A needless trip to Carlisle despite the pitch looking like the next filming location for Dancing on Ice. I don’t know why or how the game wasn’t abandoned the night before, but it wasn’t. We’ll try again in late March, I guess.

Despite all of my criticism, I believe that Ross can turn things around, and we do have a brilliant squad, one capable of the play offs. We just need to believe.