Leyton Orient lose heavily to Oxford in EFL Trophy opener

Leyton Orient fell to heavy defeat in their opening EFL Trophy game at League One side Oxford United.

Head coach Richie Wellens named a completely different starting line-up to the one that had faced Hartlepool in League Two at the weekend, but included Aaron Drinan on the bench.

And only three minutes had been played when John Mousinho headed Billy Bodin's free-kick past Sam Sargeant to give the home side the lead.

Cameron Brannagan shot just wide soon after, but Ruel Sotiriou then found Anthony Georgiou, who was denied by Bodin.

Captain for the night Adam Thompson flicked on Shad Ogie's throw-in on 11 minutes, but O's could not capitalise, and the visitors had a let-off when Matt Taylor's effort was ruled out for offside moments later.

Harry Smith flicked another long throw from Ogie over the bar but it took a vital tackle from Thompson to deny Marcus McGuane just before the half-hour mark.

Sargeant then made a good save from Lewis Bate, before Edward McGinty denied Sotiriou with an excellent save at the other end.

And after Sargeant kept out Bodin's shot from the edge of the box, the home side saw a McGuane effort drift wide of the post.

O's rallied and Jordan Brown found Georgiou with a superb through ball, but McGinty was equal to the shot.

However, Oxford doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Brannagan fired home from the edge of the box.

Zech Obiero had an early chance after the restart, after combining with Georgiou, but saw it saved by McGinty before play was held up by the sprinkler system coming on.

Sotiriou and Smith went close before O's had another reprieve as Henry's effort was ruled out on 53 minutes, but the home side went 3-0 up just three minutes later when Kyle Joseph struck.

Georgiou saw a shot deflected wide by McGinty after a good direct run, but Sargeant made another good save to deny Stuart Findlay only to see the same player score from a corner on 66 minutes.

Tom James and Idris El Mizouni replaced Connor Wood and Craig Clay, before Sotiriou had penalty claims turned down and was booked for kicking the ball away.

He made way for Drinan with 15 minutes remaining but O's conceded a fifth to Taylor in the closing stages.

Table-topping O's return to League Two action with a home match against Tranmere on Saturday when they will look to extend their six-game unbeaten run.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Wood (James 66), Ogie, Thompson, Clay (El Mizouni 66), Smith, Sotiriou (Drinan 75), Brown, Georgiou, Sweeney, Obiero. Unused subs: Vigouroux, Happe, Smyth, Kelman.