News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Match Report

EFL Trophy

Oxford United F.C

5

Mousinho 3, Brannagan 45, Joseph 56, Findlay 66, Taylor 83

Leyton Orient F.C

0


Leyton Orient lose heavily to Oxford in EFL Trophy opener

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:45 PM August 30, 2022
Adam Thompson Leyton Orient

Adam Thompson captained Leyton Orient in their EFL Trophy clash at Oxford United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient fell to heavy defeat in their opening EFL Trophy game at League One side Oxford United.

Head coach Richie Wellens named a completely different starting line-up to the one that had faced Hartlepool in League Two at the weekend, but included Aaron Drinan on the bench.

And only three minutes had been played when John Mousinho headed Billy Bodin's free-kick past Sam Sargeant to give the home side the lead.

Cameron Brannagan shot just wide soon after, but Ruel Sotiriou then found Anthony Georgiou, who was denied by Bodin.

Captain for the night Adam Thompson flicked on Shad Ogie's throw-in on 11 minutes, but O's could not capitalise, and the visitors had a let-off when Matt Taylor's effort was ruled out for offside moments later.

Harry Smith flicked another long throw from Ogie over the bar but it took a vital tackle from Thompson to deny Marcus McGuane just before the half-hour mark.

Sargeant then made a good save from Lewis Bate, before Edward McGinty denied Sotiriou with an excellent save at the other end.

Most Read

  1. 1 The National and Fleet Foxes deliver on day heavy with introspection at All Points East
  2. 2 Canary Wharf demonstrators in Ofgem protest over energy bills
  3. 3 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
  1. 4 Eight people charged after property search amid oil protests
  2. 5 'Ruthless' killer sentenced for Isle of Dogs murder
  3. 6 Met Police extends bail again for Conservative MP accused of rape
  4. 7 Warning of pub closures as landlords face 300pc increase in energy bills
  5. 8 Man convicted of stabbing Mohamed Ensser to death on Isle of Dogs
  6. 9 Canary Wharf Underground station stabbing leaves man in hospital
  7. 10 Tower Hamlets GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough

And after Sargeant kept out Bodin's shot from the edge of the box, the home side saw a McGuane effort drift wide of the post.

O's rallied and Jordan Brown found Georgiou with a superb through ball, but McGinty was equal to the shot.

However, Oxford doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Brannagan fired home from the edge of the box.

Zech Obiero had an early chance after the restart, after combining with Georgiou, but saw it saved by McGinty before play was held up by the sprinkler system coming on.

Sotiriou and Smith went close before O's had another reprieve as Henry's effort was ruled out on 53 minutes, but the home side went 3-0 up just three minutes later when Kyle Joseph struck.

Georgiou saw a shot deflected wide by McGinty after a good direct run, but Sargeant made another good save to deny Stuart Findlay only to see the same player score from a corner on 66 minutes.

Tom James and Idris El Mizouni replaced Connor Wood and Craig Clay, before Sotiriou had penalty claims turned down and was booked for kicking the ball away.

He made way for Drinan with 15 minutes remaining but O's conceded a fifth to Taylor in the closing stages.

Table-topping O's return to League Two action with a home match against Tranmere on Saturday when they will look to extend their six-game unbeaten run.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Wood (James 66), Ogie, Thompson, Clay (El Mizouni 66), Smith, Sotiriou (Drinan 75), Brown, Georgiou, Sweeney, Obiero. Unused subs: Vigouroux, Happe, Smyth, Kelman.

Football
Leyton Orient

Don't Miss

The Gothenburg of Sweden at Canary Whard

World's largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship stops off in Canary Wharf

Karim Camara

Logo Icon
Results day joy for Bishop Challoner sixth formers

London A Level results

Tower Hamlets A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
A district line tube train in London.

Transport for London | Updated

Central line part-suspension lifted after fire at Bank

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Some of the east London offenders who were jailed in July 2022

London Live News

Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon