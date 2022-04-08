Leyton Orient's Smyth nominated for League Two goal of the month

Leyton Orient's Paul Smyth has been nominated for League Two's goal of the month for March.

Smyth scored a stunning goal in a 2-0 win against Barrow at the Breyer Group Stadium on March 26 when visiting keeper Paul Farman came out to challenge him on the left and he turned to curl a superbly judged shot inside the far post from close to the byline.

Leyton Orient's Paul Smyth looks on as he finds the net from close to the byline against Barrow - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Irishman had also fired home a superb 25-yard effort in a 3-1 win over Rochdale a week earlier, but it his Barrow effort which has been nominated.

Smyth's goal goes up against others scored by Bristol Rovers' Elliot Anderson, who weaved his way through the Harrogate and found the bottom corner of the net, and Port Vale's Jamie Proctor, who volleyed home against Sutton.

Voting is open from 10am on Friday and closes on Monday (April 11), with all winners to be announced on April 15.

The winners of the Sky Bet EFL goals of the month are chosen b a fan poll on the official Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Twitter accounts.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports' EFL expert Don Goodman, Sky Bet sponsorship manager Matt Goodwin and EFL media & PR officer Billie Marshall.



