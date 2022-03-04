Fit-again Smyth hoping to help Leyton Orient climb table

Paul Smyth in action for Leyton Orient earlier in the season before suffering a punctured lung - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Paul Smyth is hoping to help Leyton Orient climb up the League Two table and away from danger following his return from injury.

Smyth suffered a punctured lung in the 2-0 defeat at Mansfield on January, having scored once in 12 appearances.

And he saw them take just one point - and score once - in six games during February, before coming off the bench at Colchester in midweek.

Ethan Coleman's injury-time goal rescued a point in a 2-2 draw against their fellow strugglers and O's welcome Stevenage to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday looking for more.

"A couple of games ago we might've dropped our heads and got beat 2-1, but Matty is instilling belief in the boys to keep fighting until the end," he told the club website.

"He said there's no point giving up when you're 2-1 down, you've still got six, seven, 20 minutes to go. The fourth official put up six minutes and the boys still believed.

"Teams go through bad patches and that's what we're doing. Hopefully that gives us a chance to start pursuing wins and good results."

O's sit three points above the bottom two in 18th place, with Stevenage one point and three places back having played two more games.

They have taken just two points from their last six games, failing to find the target in five of them, and Smyth wants O's to make the most of being on their own turf this weekend.

He added: "The home form is the key form. At the start of the season we were flying, scoring goals and punishing teams. Look at the Swindon game, on form and we beat them 4-1 and were comfortable in that game.

"We've got a home game against Stevenage and hopefully we can get three points there and show the fans what we're actually capable of.

"We've got the belief and fight to show the fans and give them something to cheer for. We're not just here to quit when we go 1-0 down. We've got the fight and belief to push up the table."

Northern Ireland international Smyth admitted his time on the sidelines was particularly frustrating, but he looking to make up for lost time with 14 games still to be played.

"The best thing was it didn't break or fracture any rib when the lung collapsed which give me the advantage to come back sooner if I was feeling no pain," he said.

"I took four weeks and I'm back now feeling good, hoping I can start giving the team stuff I haven't been able to.

"I had to sit on my bum for two weeks and do absolutely nothing, that was the words of the doctor, and that was the most frustrating thing ever, watching the games, seeing things I could've done and helped the team ever more.

"I just hate being out of football but now I'm back and able to assist and help. I feel good, feeling sharp.

"We've got belief. Matty has come and instilled that, making the boys work hard. Training is full intensity, working hard and believing. We keep saying it, we've just got to believe and put it on the field now and show the fans."