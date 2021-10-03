Port Vale investigating racist abuse sent to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS PHOTO
Port Vale are investigating a racist message sent to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux at the end of the game at Vale Park.
The keeper reported the comments, sent on social media, and his club have confirmed they will be reporting the incident.
Vale say: “We are aware of an abu
Leyton Orient say: “No one should face racist abuse in any circumstances, we’re all with you Loz. The club will be formally reporting this and hope it’s dealt with fully.”
Supporters of both clubs have condemned the abuse.
You may also want to watch:
sive message sent privately to a Leyton Orient player. Port Vale Football Club will not tolerate abuse of any kind towards officials, players, staff or supporters. The club is investigating.”
The goalkeeper highlighted the comments, saying: “Football such a beautiful game ruined by people like this.”
Most Read
- 1 Police called as furious families told to quit Bow's 'dangerous' block
- 2 Who was jailed in east London in September?
- 3 Marathon, road works and rail diversions: Travel delays to avoid this week
- 4 Leyton Orient boss Jackett full of praise for Port Vale in five goal thriller
- 5 Trio jailed after being caught with Baikal guns and ammunition
- 6 Four arrested after car chased by police 'hits pedestrian' in Poplar
- 7 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
- 8 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man
- 9 Jack the Ripper book PR stunt revealed 'security threat', author fears
- 10 Police violent crime squad face east London's youth in football match