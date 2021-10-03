News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Port Vale investigating racist abuse sent to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:36 AM October 3, 2021   
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS PHOTO

Port Vale are investigating a racist message sent to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux at the end of the game at Vale Park.

The keeper reported the comments, sent on social media, and his club have confirmed they will be reporting the incident.

Vale say: “We are aware of an abu

Leyton Orient say: “No one should face racist abuse in any circumstances, we’re all with you Loz. The club will be formally reporting this and hope it’s dealt with fully.”

Supporters of both clubs have condemned the abuse.

You may also want to watch:

sive message sent privately to a Leyton Orient player. Port Vale Football Club will not tolerate abuse of any kind towards officials, players, staff or supporters. The club is investigating.”

The goalkeeper highlighted the comments, saying: “Football such a beautiful game ruined by people like this.”


Most Read

  1. 1 Police called as furious families told to quit Bow's 'dangerous' block
  2. 2 Who was jailed in east London in September?
  3. 3 Marathon, road works and rail diversions: Travel delays to avoid this week
  1. 4 Leyton Orient boss Jackett full of praise for Port Vale in five goal thriller
  2. 5 Trio jailed after being caught with Baikal guns and ammunition
  3. 6 Four arrested after car chased by police 'hits pedestrian' in Poplar
  4. 7 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
  5. 8 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man
  6. 9 Jack the Ripper book PR stunt revealed 'security threat', author fears
  7. 10 Police violent crime squad face east London's youth in football match
Leyton Orient
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mohammed Hoque

Knife Crime

Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Met officer dismissed for criminal damage

Police officer sacked after criminal conviction

Mike Brooke

person
A general view of a False Widow Spider in a zoo.

Queen's Hospital

Timeline: When false widow spiders have come to east London

Daniel Gayne

person
The V&A Museum of Childhood.

Arts & Culture

Work starts on £13m redevelopment of V&A Museum of Childhood

Jon King

Author Picture Icon