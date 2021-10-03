Port Vale investigating racist abuse sent to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux

Published: 8:36 AM October 3, 2021

Port Vale are investigating a racist message sent to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux at the end of the game at Vale Park.

The keeper reported the comments, sent on social media, and his club have confirmed they will be reporting the incident.

Vale say: “We are aware of an abu

Leyton Orient say: “No one should face racist abuse in any circumstances, we’re all with you Loz. The club will be formally reporting this and hope it’s dealt with fully.”

Supporters of both clubs have condemned the abuse.

sive message sent privately to a Leyton Orient player. Port Vale Football Club will not tolerate abuse of any kind towards officials, players, staff or supporters. The club is investigating.”

The goalkeeper highlighted the comments, saying: “Football such a beautiful game ruined by people like this.”



