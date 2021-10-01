O's forward Paul Smyth available for trip to Port Vale

Published: 12:04 PM October 1, 2021

Charlton Athletic's Paul Smyth (left) controls the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough. Picture date: Tuesday January 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Forward Paul Smyth available for selection when Leyton Orient make the trip north to Port Vale this weekend.

The O’s will make the trip to Vale Park on Saturday with the 24-year-old expected to make the journey with the squad.

Manager Kenny Jackett may opt to put him on the bench to slowly work the former QPR forward back into the frame rather than start him from the off.

“He’s had a full week’s training and available for Port Vale, which is good news. It’s taken a longer than we thought and I would have wanted,” Jackett said.

“There is a lot of the season to go and I think he’ll make a big contribution for us. In terms of the front three positions, he can play any of those, and off the back of the system we’re playing at the moment we have that flexibility.

“Once he gets going and his finishing could make the difference for us.”

Harry Smith has netted six times while Aaron Drinan and Theo Archibald have both scored three times in the league.

The boss does however feel Smyth will bring another dimension to the Orient attack.

“It’s been a frustrating one for me, I know the side has done well, and the front players have done ok without him.

“I think he’s a big signing for us and came with a lot of expectation. You can see this week that Paul Smyth has a lot of ability as well. I do think for our season he will contribute well.”

Smyth's only appearance for the O's came on the opening day of the season as they drew 0-0 away to Salford City.