Leyton Orient boss Jackett reveals they have plenty more room for growth

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM October 1, 2021   
Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient and Stephen McLaughlin of Mansfield Town during Leyton Orient vs Mansfield Town

Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient and Stephen McLaughlin of Mansfield Town during Leyton Orient vs Mansfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 25th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett believes his side still have plenty of room for growth despite a strong start to the new season. 

The O’s will travel away to in-form Port Vale on Saturday as they bid to continue their unbeaten run away from home this campaign. 

Although The Valiants have won their last three League Two fixtures which has seen them climb up to fourth in the league table. 

“We’ve had a very good start to the season, looking at where we are in the league, and our performances. We do feel that we can grow. We’ve still got a lot of work to do in terms of growing,” Jackett said. 

Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient and Elliott Hewitt of Mansfield Town during Leyton Orient vs Mansfield Town

Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient and Elliott Hewitt of Mansfield Town during Leyton Orient vs Mansfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 25th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Our side has a good understanding, we’ve got good cohesion both defensively, and going forward.” 

The former Millwall boss admitted he has been very impressed by Port Vale both last season and this campaign so far. 

“They’re one of the sides that have impressed me, I thought they finished the season very strongly last year with a 3-5-2 system, and they’ve continued the good work and do look like one of the most promising sides in the league. 

Shadrach Ogie of Leyton Orient and George Lapslie of Mansfield Town during Leyton Orient vs Mansfield Town

Shadrach Ogie of Leyton Orient and George Lapslie of Mansfield Town during Leyton Orient vs Mansfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 25th September 2021

“It’s always a difficult place to go, we don’t ever underestimate anybody, but I do think Port Vale are one of the sides that have played well so far this season, and I'm looking forward to the game. It will be a very good test for us.” 

The O's have forward Paul Smyth back in contention, but will be without right-back Tom James through suspension.

