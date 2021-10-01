Leyton Orient boss Jackett reveals they have plenty more room for growth
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett believes his side still have plenty of room for growth despite a strong start to the new season.
The O’s will travel away to in-form Port Vale on Saturday as they bid to continue their unbeaten run away from home this campaign.
Although The Valiants have won their last three League Two fixtures which has seen them climb up to fourth in the league table.
“We’ve had a very good start to the season, looking at where we are in the league, and our performances. We do feel that we can grow. We’ve still got a lot of work to do in terms of growing,” Jackett said.
“Our side has a good understanding, we’ve got good cohesion both defensively, and going forward.”
The former Millwall boss admitted he has been very impressed by Port Vale both last season and this campaign so far.
“They’re one of the sides that have impressed me, I thought they finished the season very strongly last year with a 3-5-2 system, and they’ve continued the good work and do look like one of the most promising sides in the league.
“It’s always a difficult place to go, we don’t ever underestimate anybody, but I do think Port Vale are one of the sides that have played well so far this season, and I'm looking forward to the game. It will be a very good test for us.”
The O's have forward Paul Smyth back in contention, but will be without right-back Tom James through suspension.