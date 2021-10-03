Leyton Orient boss Jackett full of praise for Port Vale in five goal thriller

Published: 9:12 AM October 3, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett was full of praise for ‘good side’ Port Vale as they suffered a 3-2 defeat in five goal thriller.

The O’s recovered from James Wilson’s sixth-minute opener and were heading for victory when they led through Dan Jones’ 60th minute own goal and Tom James' 86th minute strike.

But Vale hit back with stoppage-time goals from Dennis Politic and Jamie Proctor.

“Port Vale are a good side, a very good side, there is a lot to handle,” Jackett said.

“In the first half they deserved their lead and it could have been more. We didn’t really cause them too many problems in the first half and, defensively, they gave us a lot of problems.

“We had the ball up and around their box a lot and they were intercepting and breaking and gave us problems down the sides, a lot of problems.

“In the second half we made a good first of it. We had a real good go, started with good intent and got ourselves into a great position.

“But we have enough people behind the ball on two cut backs there, but Proctor and Politic have finished it very well.

“You know at that moment they’re key players for them and free on that pull back, we need a better shape than that at that particular time.”

He added: “We were on top, created a number of chances, got ourselves into good situations and got our noses in front but we couldn’t hold them.

“Two cut backs, very similar goals, and for us perhaps we were over covering in both situations and ended up giving them a free shot just inside the box.

Theo Archibald made way at half-time and was replaced by Paul Smyth for the O’s.

Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He’s ok, he’s had a disrupted week, similar we wanted to try get ourselves going a little bit and hoped that Paul Smyth could give us that spark.

“It his first game since Salford at the start of the season when he came off with a hamstring injury.

“He’ll be a good addition for us.”

Orient had over 300 travelling supporters and the boss was keen to thank them.

“We gave them something in the second-half, a lot to get behind, whereas in the first-half the game looked like it could have run away from us.

“The supporters got right behind us which is great to see and we’re obviously frustrated with the results as frustrated as they are.”