Ramla Ali keen to make her mark in the professional game

Published: 11:05 AM March 23, 2021

Ramla Ali is pretty keen to make a permanent mark in the professional game while pursuing her dream of competing in this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games.

The ambitious 31-year-old super-bantamweight from Bethnal Green completed a straight forward routine six-round 60-55 points success over Watford's 'Lady Luck' Bec Connolly, 36, last Saturday at SSE Arena, Wembley on the undercard of Hackney's Lawrence Okolie's fantastic WBO world cruiserweight title clincher against Krzysztof Glowacki.

And despite giving away half a stone the pint-sized Somalia-born boxer had no problems in handling her very game heavier opponent.

“I weighed in like two pairs of jogging bottoms just so I could match the weight," said the ever-smiling Ali. "I felt the weight difference for sure but I tried to not let her use her weight advantage against me.

"I tried to maintain the centre of the ring as much as possible which I did. I’m really satisfied with how I performed. Connolly's tough but I got it done.

"Jobi (Clayton her co-coach) always says you can’t beat the feet – and he’s right! I was always moving off from the double jab. We work a lot on footwork, and I feel like I did really well with my footwork."

Connolly, who was competing in her 12th contest, was pretty keen to face Ali in the ring after the Watford boxer made her intensions known for a few months on various social media platforms.

And come Saturday night the Matchroom Boxing-promoted fighter had the final say.

"She (Connolly) was the one calling me out saying she wanted to fight me," added Ali. "Don’t then turn around and complain that you’ve had short notice.

"You’re a professional, if I was calling someone out, I’d be ready any time. She said she had a couple of days’ notice. I don’t know what to say about that really."

European qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 resume at the Copper Box Arena, Hackney Wick next month where Ali will next be in action.

"You want to put on a good performance and have a good fight," she added. "The moment that bell went all of the nerves went and I was razor focused on getting the job done.

"The Olympic dream is still alive and I’m still hopeful to go, and hopeful to compete. I’m still hoping to progress in my professional career."