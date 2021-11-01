News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

RBLI helps Leyton Orient remember its Her-O’s

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM November 1, 2021
Steve Hammond and George Bradford remembering Leyton Orient heroes

Steve Hammond and George Bradford remembering Leyton Orient heroes - Credit: Andrew Metcalf

The fallen footballing heroes of Leyton Orient were remembered when veterans from Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) and its Tommy Club joined the club’s spectators at a special remembrance match.

In a short ceremony in the centre circle before the match, representatives from military charity RBLI commemorated the three former O’s players who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country during World War One.

The remembrance match was part of the League Two club’s partnership with the Tommy Club, which raises money for the RBLI’s work with veterans and people with disabilities.

Veterans Steve Hammond, who was injured on the Sir Galahad during the Falklands, and George Bradford, a former Royal Marine aged 91, marked the moment, alongside three Tommies, each named after a former player and produced by RBLI’s factory.

Tommy Club is front and centre as this season’s home shirt sponsor thanks to the partnership with the football club.

You may also want to watch:

This has been made possible by England and Tottenham Hotspur’s captain Harry Kane who started his career at Leyton Orient.

Kane said: “It was incredibly powerful to see the veterans of the Tommy Club honour the three former Leyton Orient players who lost their lives.

Most Read

  1. 1 Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London
  2. 2 'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp
  3. 3 Second arrest after cemetery killing in Mile End
  1. 4 Isle of Dogs man who murdered teenager at Crossharbour DLR sentenced to 27 years
  2. 5 Roadworks and rail disruptions to avoid in east London this week
  3. 6 Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid
  4. 7 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
  5. 8 Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End
  6. 9 Has your bike been stolen? Police raid recovers 20 machines
  7. 10 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids

“The support for our veterans provided by the Tommy Club is needed now more than ever. They are changing lives every day and I’m delighted to champion their work supporting those who served our nation.”

The short ceremony led by two RBLI veterans marked the occasion when the O’s were known as the Clapton Orients.

Ten of their players signed up to serve in the 17th Bn Middlesex Battalion, which become known as the Footballers' Battalion.

Sadly, three players didn’t return from the Somme, including: Sergeant Major Richard McFadden, a goal-scorer who was mortally wounded near Serre; Private William Jonas, a centre-forward who was killed in Delville Wood; and Private George Scott, who died of his wounds in a German military hospital.

George Bradford, a founding partner of the Tommy Club said: “The three players epitomise the club’s spirit and it is only right that their sacrifice was marked before the remembrance match."

Thanks to a bucket collection, the Tommy Club was able to raise nearly £1,600 for RBLI.

Leyton Orient
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harbord Square development at Wood Wharf

Housing News

Luxury Canary Wharf flats going for lower rent set by the council

Mike Brooke

person
Mile End Community Project's Nurull Islam

Metropolitan Police

Stolen bikes being recycled in Mile End by police

Mike Brooke

person
a model holds a knife

Knife Crime

Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London

Daniel Gayne

person
Justin... victim of false ad for a bedsit 

Housing News

Fines totalling £361k handed to East End landlords and agents

Mike Brooke

person