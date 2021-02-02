Repton ABC legend Tony Burns dies

Published: 12:23 PM February 2, 2021

Tony Burns, the trainer at famed London amateur boxing gym Repton, has died.

His 45-year reign as chief coach at Bethnal Green’s Repton Boxing Club produced hundreds of champions and in 2009 he was made an MBE by the Queen.

Burns trained the likes of Audley Harrison, John H. Stracey and Maurice Hope among many others and during his time at the club approximately 300 boxers have won national titles and 10 have gone to the Olympics.

Promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted: "Just heard the news of the passing of legendary Repton ABC trainer Tony Burns. Tony devoted his life to the sport and the development of the younger generation within the community. Saved many lives and was loved by many. Rest in peace."

Tony Burns is flanked by Maurice Hope and Daley Thompson - Credit: Archant

Kevin Mitchell added: "What a good man he was to me growing up."

Ohara Davies also paid tribute: "Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me to become the person I am today, things could have turned out so differently."