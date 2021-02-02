Repton ABC legend Tony Burns dies
- Credit: Archant
Tony Burns, the trainer at famed London amateur boxing gym Repton, has died.
His 45-year reign as chief coach at Bethnal Green’s Repton Boxing Club produced hundreds of champions and in 2009 he was made an MBE by the Queen.
Burns trained the likes of Audley Harrison, John H. Stracey and Maurice Hope among many others and during his time at the club approximately 300 boxers have won national titles and 10 have gone to the Olympics.
Promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted: "Just heard the news of the passing of legendary Repton ABC trainer Tony Burns. Tony devoted his life to the sport and the development of the younger generation within the community. Saved many lives and was loved by many. Rest in peace."
Kevin Mitchell added: "What a good man he was to me growing up."
You may also want to watch:
Ohara Davies also paid tribute: "Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me to become the person I am today, things could have turned out so differently."
Most Read
- 1 Naked man spotted walking the streets after Whitechapel murder
- 2 Police raid suspected cannabis café in Spitalfields
- 3 Repton ABC legend Tony Burns dies
- 4 Eat Out to Help Out: Where ate the most during controversial scheme?
- 5 Man from Bow charged with pretending to be police officer in Stratford
- 6 Murder arrest after woman stabbed to death in Whitechapel this morning
- 7 Whitechapel murder victim named as teenager charged with killing
- 8 Martyrs' Day public gathering in Whitechapel banned by Covid lockdown
- 9 Lovely Day for Aldgate School picked to sing on Billy Ocean's new single
- 10 Cops break Covid-19 rules to have haircuts at Bethnal Green police station