Leyton Orient's Wellens faces 'difficult' decisions for Doncaster clash

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens admits it will be 'difficult' to pick his matchday squad for their trip to Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

O's head to South Yorkshire on the back of their first defeat in 11 League Two matches, sitting top of the table on goal difference from Stevenage, with a game in hand.

And Wellens has decisions to make, with almost every senior player available for their next test.

"It's difficult, we've got everybody fit," he told the club website.

"There's probably Ant Georgiou who is still not fit and Dan Nkrumah is returning from a long-term injury.

"[Stephen] Duke-McKenna is making really good progress, but other than that, Hunty [Rob Hunt[ is now back, [Adam] Thompson is back in the squad so we will take 20 up.

"We'll make a call. It's not easy leaving two out because everybody deserves to play at the moment.

"But we just have to keep going and as soon as the starting 11 drop off it, there's eight or nine players ready to take their place."

Wellens helped Doncaster gain promotion to the Championship in 2008, before securing a £1million move to Leicester City, and returned for a brief second spell as a player, before also managing the club in 2021.

And he has fond memories of his time there, adding: "It's a club that obviously I'm really fond of, I had some great memories as a player.

Richie Wellens during his playing career at Doncaster Rovers - Credit: PA

"But the club I left as a player and went back as a manager is a totally different football club.

"My memories of Doncaster will always be fantastic football team led by John Ryan, who was a brilliant chairman.

"Sean O'Driscoll for me left a legacy at the football club, with a way of playing, but that legacy has disappeared now."

Paul Smyth celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient against Hartlepool United earlier this season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Paul Smyth, meanwhile, is hoping O's can put last weekend's 2-1 home defeat against Newport County behind them and he can remain injury-free.

The Irishman has netted four times this season, matching his haul from 2021-22, and said: "I don't think we played bad, we created and were so dominant from start to finish.

"We just couldn't make that clear-cut chance to put the ball in the back of the net. We eventually got a goal and kept pushing and pushing, but just couldn't unlock the door.

"[It's] one of those blips, just one of those games everyone has during a season.

"We started off unbelievable at the start of the season, so it will be a good game, a good test, they are doing well and so are we."

Smyth, 25, joined Orient in June last year but sat out for several weeks in the early part of the season under Kenny Jackett and did not play in February, before enjoying a run of matches under newly-arrived Wellens.

"Last year was one of the worst years I've ever had in football in general, with injuries and coming back and getting injured again," he added.

"I've just had a target this season just to play, that's literally my target. I don't care about goals, assists, if I get them it's a bonus.

"I'm just hoping I play every game and contribute as much as I can and hopefully I can just continue in the form I'm in.

"It's made me look at things differently as well, outside of football. How to recover in certain things. Sometimes you need to do the right thing for yourself.

"That's what I probably wasn't doing last season. Now I'm more focused on myself, getting myself to be 100 per cent every single Saturday, every Tuesday, every time we play.

"That's what I feel like I'm doing right now."