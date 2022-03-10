Leyton Orient ambition attracted head coach Wellens to role

New Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens said the ambition of the club was key in attracting him to east London.

Wellens was unveiled as the man to permanently succeed Kenny Jackett on Wednesday, signing a two-and-a-half year deal at the League Two club.

And the 41-year-old revealed the vision of club hierarchy at the Breyer Group Stadium was important to him.

"It's a really good football club. From the initial conversations I had with the owners and Nigel, their vision is forward-thinking," said Wellens at his first press conference.

"They want to improve the club's fortunes. You look at the season, after 20 games, it's looking really good here and they're looking to get to League One.

"Something has obviously gone wrong in the last 15 games, but we will get to the bottom of it and try to move forward with some positive football.

"It's a club that is under-achieving at the moment, it has potential to improve, and along with the people above me, the conversations were really positive, that's the biggest thing that attracted me to the club.

"The people above me and obviously the ambition of this club and where it can get to."

Manchester-born Wellens appeared in close to 700 matches in the Football League in a lengthy playing career, before hanging up his boots and moving into coaching and management roles at Oldham, Swindon, Salford and Doncaster.

Manchester City's Patrick Vieira (left) and Leicester City's Richie Wellens (right) battle for the ball - Credit: PA

And he admitted to liking previous trips to the capital and looking to help the current O's squad out of a slump that has seen them go 14 games without a win in all competitions, taking just four points from a possible 39 and slipping to 20th in the table.

He added: "I've always enjoyed bringing my teams here. London is a fantastic location in terms of catchment area for players.

"If you're the best player in the world, you look at Cristiano Ronaldo, he's obviously lacking confidence so it doesn't matter how good your ability is.

"First and foremost your mind needs to be working right. We'll be working with the players in terms of improving that confidence, but then give them a belief to go and play.

"They're all good footballers, they've all had numerous years in the game. We're not going to give too much information too early and overload them and Matt Harrold will play a big part in the next couple of weeks.

"But in the long term we want to get an identity and I look forward to doing that."