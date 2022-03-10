Wellens wants to 'bring enjoyment back' for Leyton Orient players

New Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens wants to help 'bring that enjoyment back' for the players at the League Two club.

Wellens was unveiled as the permanent successor to Kenny Jackett this week, after Matt Harrold's three games as interim manager.

And he will lead O's into battle for the first time at Hartlepool on Saturday, as they look to end a miserable run of 14 games without a win in all competitions.

Orient were up in seventh place after beating Swindon 4-1 on December 7 but have since slumped to 20th, four points above the relegation zone, after taking just four points from a possible 39.

Wellens said: "It's really strange. When you look at our goal difference, we're four points above relegation and have a plus-six goal difference.

"We've got two strikers who are in the top 10 goalscorers for the league (Harry Smith, Aaron Drinan, 13 goals each) and Theo Archibald who is in the top six or seven for assists. Something doesn't quite work out."

Orient have suffered five 1-0 defeats, three 2-0 losses and a 2-1 reverse since their last victory, while picking up points from a goalless stalemate with Port Vale, a 1-1 draw at Bradford and back-to-back 2-2 draws with fellow strugglers Colchester and Stevenage under Harrold.

And Wellens does not see them struggling for goals, adding: "We've got a lot of attacking threat in the team, we've got some good pace. I'm coming from a team (Doncaster) where we had no attacking options, to a team that now we have quite a bit of firepower.

"I don't think we're going to be struggling for goals, especially when we get those rotations right.

Omar Beckles of Leyton Orient

"I think there's a lot of talent across the squad. Omar Beckles and Connor Wood, players that have played at a higher level, for a big club in Bradford, I tried to sign Beckles when he was at Shrewsbury.

Connor Wood of Leyton Orient

"I think it's important now we give them that confidence and belief to bring that enjoyment back."

Having retired from playing in 2016, with 698 league and cup appearances to his name, 41-year-old Wellens has managed Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town, Salford City and Doncaster.

He won the League Two title with Swindon on points per game, when Covid forced an early conclusion to the 2019-20 campaign, and lifted the EFL Trophy with Salford - beating Jackett's Portsmouth in the final at Wembley.

And he worked with current O's goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and defender Tom James at those two clubs, adding: "I've watched the last five or six games and Vigs has been outstanding, probably overworked at times. I had him at Swindon and he was in the Chile squad, he was number three for Chile.

"I have to say in terms of ability he is probably too good for this level and he could be potentially top five in League One.

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux played for Swindon Town under Richie Wellens

"Vigs is someone I'm looking to. His shot-saving is very, very good, but with his feet, we can ask more of him to be an extra player for us in terms of building from the back, short and clipping balls in.

"Tom was a little bit unfortunate when I signed him for Salford because things didn't quite work out there.

"He's a top footballer, he's got fantastic ability and earlier in the season I think he was one of the best players at the club.

Leyton Orient's Tom James played at Salford City under Richie Wellens

"For a full-back he has potential to get six or seven goals and double-figure assists for the season.

"Unfortunately he has got a problem at the moment but I think the supporters know Tom James is a good footballer, I tried to sign him twice, once at Swindon and then obviously at Salford. Both very, very good players."