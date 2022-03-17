Head coach Wellens 'can't wait' for first Leyton Orient home game

Richie Wellens is set for his first home match as Leyton Orient head coach against Rochdale - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens says he can't wait for his first game in charge of the League Two club.

O's are set to welcome Rochdale to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday, having drawn their first two matches under Wellens.

They battled to a goalless draw at Hartlepool United last weekend, then picked up a 1-1 draw at leaders Forest Green Rovers in midweek.

But they remain without a win since December 7 and welcome a Rochdale side sitting three points above them in the table, with only two wins in their last 13 matches.

"I can't wait. It's my first home game, I want a good atmosphere at the ground, I want the supporters to buy in," Wellens told the club website.

"We've got a really good group of lads and once we get the supporters relating to the players, I think that can be powerful and hopefully it will be a good performance and good result.

"I had three months out and even before that I've probably not had a proper home game since Swindon, because when I went to Salford there was no supporters.

"I've watched Rochdale a couple of times, they're a really good footballing team, so I'm expecting a good game.

"Your home record is your foundations, that's what you build the majority of your points on, so I'm looking forward to getting a good atmosphere around the ground and a good performance."

Having only been in the job for just over a week, Wellens is pleased with the early signs shown by the team in his first two matches, given the challenges they faced.

He added: "When I looked at it before I came in it was two difficult away games. We got Hartlepool at a tough stage, they're full of confidence from playing Rotherham in the Papa John's semi-final and Graeme Lee was up for manager of the month.

"It was a good point away there on a difficult pitch. Then different circumstances at Forest Green, a really good team on a good pitch.

"I thought we showed two sides, a really, battling performance at Hartlepool and at times real quality against Forest Green.

"I'm really pleased, it's been pretty quick. We only had one shot on target at Forest Green but it didn't feel like that.

"There were so many opportunities where if we get the last little bit of detail right, we can create more chances and score more goals.

"We're nowhere near the finished article yet, we know that. But I have to say, we've had two training sessions at the training ground, one up in Hartlepool, and the feedback from the players and the attitude has been fantastic."

Ruel Sotiriou's goal against Forest Green was his third in four matches, having netted in the 2-2 draws with Stevenage and Colchester under interim manager Matt Harrold.

And Wellens likes what he has seen from the Cyprus under-21 international, saying: "His confidence should be sky high, that's really good for him.

"He's a really likeable boy, first and foremost, very strong, likes physical contact. He's not one of those young kids who feels contact and goes over, he can actually bounce off that contact.

"We think we've got a real asset at the club with him and long may his scoring run continue."

And although loan defender George Ray limped off at Forest Green, Wellens had praise for another O's youngster in Shadrach Ogie.

He said: "It was a bit of a tight hamstring, he didn't feel anything tear or pop, so that's a good sign.

"We hope it's just fatigue from two long journeys. He felt it a little bit in the Hartlepool game, but Shad come in and did fanstastic.

"If George isn't ready I'm sure Shad will be happy to step in."