Smyth, Thompson and Reilly almost back in contention for Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett could potentially have the likes of Paul Smyth, Adam Thompson and Callum Reilly at his disposal.

The O’s will make the trip away to Rochdale on Saturday as they return to league two following a week of cup action.

They currently sit sixth in the league table after 15 games played, with the last fixture a 5-0 victory over Hartlepool United.

But they’ve since been in FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy action during the last week to give them a break from the league.

The boss could have more options available to him on the trip if Thompson, Smyth and Reilly can all get through another week of training.

You may also want to watch:

“Thigh injuries - there are three players that have suffered so far this season, Callum Reilly, Adam Thompson and Paul Smyth,” Jackett said.

“They’ve all been stop, start, but they’re three good players. It’s a long season and they have to keep working hard to re-join the group as they’ve missed out with injuries.

“We’ve got a game against Rochdale on Saturday, which is a very important game.”

Orient have not had a full squad available once yet this campaign, which could help bolster the competition for places among the squad.

Alex Mitchell is expected to be back available after missing out in the FA Cup due to his parent club Millwall.

Craig Clay was deployed at the right side of a back three as opposed to his natural midfield position, although he is becoming very versatile for the O’s this season and has played in numerous positions.

“Alex wasn’t available to play in the FA Cup and Craig slotted in the right side of the back three. He’s played right-back for us this season," Jackett said

“He’s a reliable type of player, he will never let you down, and certainly didn’t let us down. It left me with a minimum amount of changes from Saturday.”

A busy November could be a vital period for the O's as they look to remain among the play-off places and promotion hopefuls in league two.

Forest Green Rovers are pulling away at the top with the rest of the division still extremely tight - meaning a good run could rocket anyone up the table.



