News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Ross Embleton was keen to thank Leyton Orient for his time at the club

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:16 AM March 3, 2021   
Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer G

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton - Credit: PA

Ross Embleton was keen to thank Leyton Orient for his time at the club after departing his role as head coach after a seven game winless run. 

The 39-year-old has spent three and a half years at the club, where he has occupied a number of roles including assistant head coach, interim head coach and head coach along the way. 

He played a vital role alongside Justin Edinburgh, who has since sadly passed away, in getting Orient back into the Football League by winning the National League title. 

Embleton has since tried to bring stability back to the club but after a miserable run the club and himself decided to part companies. 

"I would like to go on record and thank Leyton Orient Football Club for an incredible three and a half years,” Embleton told League Manager’s Association. 
 
"When I returned in July 2017 we had just nine young players. I was the only member of coaching staff and we barely had any equipment to run a training session. 
 
"I am proud to leave in place a high performing football environment. The young and talented staff deliver an incredible standard of medical practice, sports science, analysis, coaching, and plans for recruitment. 
 
"Had someone told me before how emotional and exciting my time at the club would be, I would not have believed them. I doubt I will ever be challenged again with anything similar. Following the incredibly sad time we endured losing Justin Edinburgh we then, like other clubs, had to cope with the turbulent time of managing through a pandemic. 
 
"However, as well as the challenging times, I have taken so much from my time as manager of Leyton Orient. At the club I have pretty much had every coaching role possible, from Football in the Community Officer to Head Coach. Along with the memories, I take with me a National League winners medal and leave behind a stabilised League 2 club. 
 
"I would like to thank the board for all of the opportunities given to me, all the staff, the players, the fans and my wonderful family, friends and those people that have stuck by me when I have really needed their support. 
 
"I wish the club every success for the future." 


You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient
Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Selina being lowered under Thames riverbed to drive eastward

Tideway super sewer arrives at Tower Bridge ready to bore east London

Mike Brooke

person
Shamima Begum has appealed to the Supreme Court

Shamima Begum will find out this week if she can return from Syria

Sam Tobin, Press Association

Logo Icon
Four men aged between 23 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of facilitating immigration following a r

Metropolitan Police

Man arrested in east London for terrorist offences

Tom Ambrose

person
Colchester United manager John McGreal acknowledges the fans after the final whistle during the Cara

Leyton Orient

Front-runners for Leyton Orient vacancy after Ross Embleton departure

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus