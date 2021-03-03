Published: 10:16 AM March 3, 2021

Ross Embleton was keen to thank Leyton Orient for his time at the club after departing his role as head coach after a seven game winless run.

The 39-year-old has spent three and a half years at the club, where he has occupied a number of roles including assistant head coach, interim head coach and head coach along the way.

He played a vital role alongside Justin Edinburgh, who has since sadly passed away, in getting Orient back into the Football League by winning the National League title.

Embleton has since tried to bring stability back to the club but after a miserable run the club and himself decided to part companies.

"I would like to go on record and thank Leyton Orient Football Club for an incredible three and a half years,” Embleton told League Manager’s Association.



"When I returned in July 2017 we had just nine young players. I was the only member of coaching staff and we barely had any equipment to run a training session.



"I am proud to leave in place a high performing football environment. The young and talented staff deliver an incredible standard of medical practice, sports science, analysis, coaching, and plans for recruitment.



"Had someone told me before how emotional and exciting my time at the club would be, I would not have believed them. I doubt I will ever be challenged again with anything similar. Following the incredibly sad time we endured losing Justin Edinburgh we then, like other clubs, had to cope with the turbulent time of managing through a pandemic.



"However, as well as the challenging times, I have taken so much from my time as manager of Leyton Orient. At the club I have pretty much had every coaching role possible, from Football in the Community Officer to Head Coach. Along with the memories, I take with me a National League winners medal and leave behind a stabilised League 2 club.



"I would like to thank the board for all of the opportunities given to me, all the staff, the players, the fans and my wonderful family, friends and those people that have stuck by me when I have really needed their support.



"I wish the club every success for the future."



