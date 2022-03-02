Late equaliser can boost Leyton Orient confidence says Sotiriou

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou is hoping their late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Colchester can boost confidence for their relegation fight.

Ethan Coleman struck in stoppage time for interim boss Matt Harrold's side and the result keeps them three points above the drop zone in League Two.

O's are set to return to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday to host fellow strugglers Stevenage and Sotiriou told the club website: "Hopefully this result has built a lot of positivity and confidence and hopefully we go and get a result against Stevenage.

"I think it's the least we deserved. The boys dug deep and I'm proud of everyone.

"A couple of games back we would've lost that and gone under, but great spirit from the boys.

"We've got to back it up on Saturday now. It's a good draw if we get a result on Saturday, but obviously we're kicking ourselves we didn't win.

"But it's just positive energy right now, keep it as positive as possible."

Sotiriou came back into the starting line-up following Saturday's home defeat to Carlisle United and provided a bright spark in the first half.

He had penalty appeals turned down - and was booked for simulation - but eventually fired O's ahead midway through the second half.

He added: "I felt like I should've had a penalty. The goalie wrapped his arm around my whole foot and even came up to me afterwards, but it's done now, I can't go back to it.

"Ethan picked the ball up in the middle of the park, headed or volleyed it over the defender's head and then I just saw the goal and I shoot whenever I see the goal. Happy it went in."

That joy was shortlived as Colchester netted twice in the space of four minutes to move 2-1 up, but Coleman bundled home his first goal for the club to ensure O's did not return empty handed.

Sotiriou said: "We know defending in the box has been a weakness, in terms of second contacts, but you've just got to deal with it.

"Some go in, some don't. Thank God Ethan got an equaliser. Travelling on a Tuesday night is never easy so I want to say thank you to the fans as well.

"We've just got to dig deep. We've just got to keep going next game. As cliche as it sounds, we've just got to go again."