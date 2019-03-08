Charity game to take place at East London RFC on May 23

English Cancer Crusaders will be hosting a chairty match at East London RFC on May 23 (pic: English Cancer Crusaders)

English Cancer Crusaders aim to raise money for City of London police officers touched by cancer

English Cancer Crusaders will be hosting a chairty match at East London RFC on May 23 (pic: English Cancer Crusaders) English Cancer Crusaders will be hosting a chairty match at East London RFC on May 23 (pic: English Cancer Crusaders)

East London RFC's Memorial Recreation Ground home will host a special match on Saturday to raise funds for City of London police officers with cancer.

The match on May 23 is being organised by the English Cancer Crusaders, who each year choose a different cancer-related cause to raise funds for.

English Cancer Crusaders have this year chosen to raise funds to help officers within the City of London police force who have been touched by cancer.

A host of former professionals are expected to take part in the match, including former internationals such as Bruce Reihana, Duncan Bell and Junior Paramore.

Gates open at 4.45pm, with the first of two matches getting underway at 5.15pm, and there will also live music and a raffle following the games.

Tickets for the event are priced at £15 and can be purchased from eventbrite.co.uk/e/cancer-crusaders-23rd-may-2019-tickets-55272794416, where more information about the event can also be found.