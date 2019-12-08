Millwall seal late comeback over Harwich and Dovercourt

Millwall continued their league season with a narrow 19-13 victory over Harwich and Dovercourt on the weekend.

Although Harwich have had a difficult start to the season, Millwall knew it would be a stern test and that is exactly what it turned out to be.

Harwich capitalised on poor Millwall discipline in their own half, kicking over the first points of the game after just three minutes.

The Harwich pressure continued and just five minutes later, Harwich turned Millwall over too close to their own try line and, following the resulting pressure, dot down to go up 8-0.

Almost a quarter on the match gone, good work from the Millwall pack at the breakdown gave the backs a solid platform to attack from just outside the Harwich 22 metre.

A great miss pass from fly half Sam David allowed Winger Harry Barrett to go over in the corner to make it 8-5. Unfortunately, another lapse straight after the break allowed Harwich to run in another try to get 13-5 up.

There was however to be a late rally from the Millwall boys, who were still looking for tries deep in to the game.

With just five minutes remaining and down 13-5, some great play from the Millwall backs set winger Ben Lavelle loose just inside his own half.

Lavelle, who had looked dangerous since coming on at half time, turned on the pace and touched down under the posts - Sam David converted to make it 13-12.

Further pressure from Millwall led to a penalty out on the left hand side.

Sam David stepped up to kick the penalty with 80 minutes on the clock.

His effort narrowly missed however Millwall managed to recover the ball after a turnover and put Lavelle in the corner again to win the game on the final play.

Coach Andre Louw said: "Not our best performance of the year, and some key areas to work on going forwards, but we got the job done.

"A win from our longest away trip of the season and another four points on the board."

Millwall's second team were also in action and put in a dominant performance saw them run out 61-10 winners against Eton Manor IV in their Merit Division 3 fixture at Millwall Park.