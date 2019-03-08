Millwall host Rugby World Cup launch event

Volunteers at the Millwall RFC World Cup launch event (Pic: Simon Mason) Archant

Millwall Rugby Club welcomed more than 400 children from primary schools across the borough for our Rugby World Cup launch event.

The event was a great success with the children not only being taught rugby basics including passing, kicking and tackling but also the importance of communication, team work and respect.

Although the vast majority of the children had not played rugby before, the volunteers were certainly impressed with the skills on show and you never know, perhaps we will see some of them at the world cup in a few years' time.

A club statement said: Of course, this would not have been possible without all the volunteers, teachers and teaching assistants so many thanks to them.

A special thanks also to Amos London Sports Business School who sent along a group of volunteers.

Visit www.millwallrugby.com for more information.