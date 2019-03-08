Search

Advanced search

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 September 2019

Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

Archant

Millwall are looking to celebrate their 25th anniversary season in style as they aim to win promotion back to London Three Essex.

Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer) Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

The Millwall Park outfit were relegated last season after a miserable campaign and will now look to get themselves back on track in Essex One.

Men's chairman Shek Palit knows it will be a tough task but feels they have the tools to bounce right back with a successful season.

"The ambition for our men's first team is very much to win promotion back to the London Three division this year," he said

"We are also focused on ensuring the Millwall try line is a fortress, home and away.

"It might sound cliché, but the key will be doing the basics right in attack and defence.

"With the ball in hand, we will need to execute our game plan with discipline, with the forwards working hard together to get over the gain line in order to release our threatening back line in space.

You may also want to watch:

"Defensively, the keys will be plenty of communication and making sure we are never outdone physically."

The Isle of Dogs club knows they will be one of the favourties but expect to face fierce competition from Dagenham and Canvey Island.

"We expect stiff competition, particularly from local rivals Dagenham who are known to be a strong club and performed well in Essex One, as well as Canvey Island who beat us twice last season and were only narrowly relegated from London Three.

"We have a strong core returning from last season and we also have a fresh coaching set-up that has injected some energy into our preparations."

Chairman Toby Sanders added: "The 2019/20 season will be one of celebration, as the club marks 25 years since its formation with a series of events throughout the year.

"We are looking to capitalise on the interest in the game generated by the Rugby World Cup in Japan to significantly expand participation in rugby union in Tower Hamlets."

Millwall Venus, the club's womens team, are also eager to improve and progress this term and Sanders added: "Having been promoted to National Challenge One a season ago and maintaining our position in this competitive league, Millwall Venus are determined to improve our position and continue raising our standard of rugby."

They are looking for players and will host an event on September 18 at 7.30pm for those interested.

Latest East London Sports News

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

Millwall are looking to celebrate their 25th anniversary season in style as they aim to win promotion back to London Three Essex.

Ten Doeschate praise for Essex matchwinner Bopara

08:05
Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex and Ravi Bopara celebrate victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Ryan ten Doeschate praised the efforts of Ravi Bopara after Essex Eagles booked their place at the Vitality Blast T20 finals day on Wednesday night.

T20: Bopara blast leads Essex to Finals Day

Yesterday, 23:26
Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field with a smile having secured victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Ravi Bopara hit four sixes in a stunning 39 not out off only 18 balls to take Essex to a fifth Vitality Blast Finals Day as they chased 160 to beat Lancashire by six wickets with four balls remaining at Durham's Emirates Riverside in a thrilling quarter-final.

West Ham winger's nightmare year ends in joy with first goal

Yesterday, 14:30 Dave Evans,West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Hammer Yarmolenko making the long journey back to full fitness

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sargeant delighted with Southend clean sheet

Yesterday, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant was delighted to keep a clean sheet as he was handed an opportunity in their 2-0 victory over Southend United.

West Ham ratings v Norwich City

Yesterday, 11:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski celebrates after the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Who was our man of the match in the stylish win over the Canaries

Leyton Orient seal victory over Southend United

Yesterday, 08:34 Jacob Ranson
O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Leasing.com Trophy: Leyton Orient 2 Southend United 0

T20: Essex Eagles entering unknown territory says Bopara

Yesterday, 07:00 Martin Smith
Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

Essex Eagles enter unknown territory when they face Lancashire Lightning at the Emirates Riverside in the quarter-final of the Vitality T20 Blast tonight (Wednesday) as underdogs and with the weight of history pressing against them.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sargeant delighted with Southend clean sheet

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient seal victory over Southend United

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

O's will rotate squad for Trophy clash with Southend

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Rugby: Women can release Inner Warrior at camps in September

England Rugby are urging women to sign up for their Inner Warrior camps in September (pic RFU)

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

400 arrests in war on drugs gets public backing for Tower Hamlets joint op with Met Police

Council CCTV used to track drug dealers on the streets of London's East End. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

Millwall RFC in action (Pic: Edna Schweizer)

Ten Doeschate praise for Essex matchwinner Bopara

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex and Ravi Bopara celebrate victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

T20: Bopara blast leads Essex to Finals Day

Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field with a smile having secured victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

East London NHS staff lose thousands of days work due to mental health issues

The most recent data shows men are twice as likely to commit suicide as women. Picture: PA.

West Ham winger’s nightmare year ends in joy with first goal

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists