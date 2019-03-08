Millwall looking to celebrate 25th anniversary campaign in style with promotion push

Millwall are looking to celebrate their 25th anniversary season in style as they aim to win promotion back to London Three Essex.

The Millwall Park outfit were relegated last season after a miserable campaign and will now look to get themselves back on track in Essex One.

Men's chairman Shek Palit knows it will be a tough task but feels they have the tools to bounce right back with a successful season.

"The ambition for our men's first team is very much to win promotion back to the London Three division this year," he said

"We are also focused on ensuring the Millwall try line is a fortress, home and away.

"It might sound cliché, but the key will be doing the basics right in attack and defence.

"With the ball in hand, we will need to execute our game plan with discipline, with the forwards working hard together to get over the gain line in order to release our threatening back line in space.

"Defensively, the keys will be plenty of communication and making sure we are never outdone physically."

The Isle of Dogs club knows they will be one of the favourties but expect to face fierce competition from Dagenham and Canvey Island.

"We expect stiff competition, particularly from local rivals Dagenham who are known to be a strong club and performed well in Essex One, as well as Canvey Island who beat us twice last season and were only narrowly relegated from London Three.

"We have a strong core returning from last season and we also have a fresh coaching set-up that has injected some energy into our preparations."

Chairman Toby Sanders added: "The 2019/20 season will be one of celebration, as the club marks 25 years since its formation with a series of events throughout the year.

"We are looking to capitalise on the interest in the game generated by the Rugby World Cup in Japan to significantly expand participation in rugby union in Tower Hamlets."

Millwall Venus, the club's womens team, are also eager to improve and progress this term and Sanders added: "Having been promoted to National Challenge One a season ago and maintaining our position in this competitive league, Millwall Venus are determined to improve our position and continue raising our standard of rugby."

They are looking for players and will host an event on September 18 at 7.30pm for those interested.