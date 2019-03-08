Search

Rugby: Women can release Inner Warrior at camps in September

PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 August 2019

England Rugby are urging women to sign up for their Inner Warrior camps in September (pic RFU)

Archant

England Rugby is inviting women to 'release their inner warrior' and register now for a free place at one of more than 100 'Warrior Camps' taking place up-and-down the country this September.

This initiative is part of England Rugby's 'Inner Warrior' campaign, which has been created to introduce women to contact rugby, who have not had the chance to play before.

The campaign has helped to bring thousands of new players into the game, offering women a fun opportunity to broaden their horizons and to try out a new sport for free.

Over 18,000 women have attended a Warrior Camp to date, with rugby becoming one of the fastest growing female sports in England, rising 185 per cent in the last seven years and today boasting approximately 37,000 women and girls who are registered to play rugby in clubs.

A typical Warrior Camp consists of activities that are used to teach participants the skills and techniques of rugby, challenging players to compete, learn, have fun, get fit and make new friends along the way.

Many participants have gone on to enjoy an ongoing relationship with the sport as players, coaches and volunteers.

Steve Grainger, Rugby Development Director at the RFU, said: "Women and girls' rugby in England is going from strength to strength across all levels and grassroots rugby, in particular, has experienced rapid growth.

"The roll-out of successful programmes such as the Warrior Camps are key to maintaining this momentum. We look forward to building on this success during the 2019/20 season."

Trainee veterinary nurse Kimberley Bennett, 30, took part in the Inner Warrior campaign two years ago and today plays for London's Croydon RFC.

She said: "I was struggling. It was kind of like I had retreated into myself and didn't have any confidence, but being surrounded by all these amazing women who are so strong and confident brought me out of my shell.

"I have lost over 20 pounds and physically and mentally, I feel like a completely different person."

Molly Sanghera also got involved with playing rugby through England Rugby's Inner Warrior campaign and now plays for Lichfield Ladies.

She said: "I found rugby at a time when I was working so much as a solicitor. I was losing my balance and rugby has given me that back.

"I have met amazing people and it has given me so much confidence - it feels like gaining a whole new family."

The full list of London Warrior Camps are:

East London RFC Warrior Camp, West Ham: 3 September 2019, 7pm to 8.30pm (ages 17 and over)

Barnes RFC Warrior Camp, Barnes: 3 September 2019, 7.15pm to 8.30pm (ages 17 and over)

Old Grammarians RFC Warrior Camp, Winchmore Hill: 7 September 2019, 10am to 12pm (ages 11 - 17)

Old Grammarians RFC Warrior Camp, Winchmore Hill: 7 September 2019, 10am to 12pm (ages 17 and over)

Ealing Trailfinders Warrior Camp, Ealing: 8 September, 10am to 12pm (ages 11 - 17)

Ealing Trailfinders Warrior Camp, Ealing: 9 September, 7pm to 8.30pm (ages 17 and over)

Haringey Rhinos RFC Warrior Camp, White Hart Lane: 10 September, 7.30pm to 9pm (ages 17 and over)

Eton Manor Warrior Camp, Waltham Forest: 15 September, 1pm to 2.30pm (ages 11 - 17)

Enfield Ignatians RFC Warrior Camp, Enfield: 15 September, 10am to 12pm (ages 11 - 17)

Old Elthamians Ladies Warrior Camp, Grove Park: 15 September, 12pm to 2pm (ages 11 - 17)

Blackheath Women's RFC Warrior Camp, Charlton Park: 17 September, 7.30pm to 9pm (ages 17 and over)

Kilburn Cosmos RFC Warrior Camp, Gladstone Park: 17 September, 7pm to 8.30pm (ages 17 and over)

Streatham-Croydon RFC Warrior Camp, Thornton Heath: 17 September, 7.30pm to 9pm: (ages 17 and over)

Millwall RFU Warrior Camp, Isle of Dogs: 18 September, 7.30pm to 9pm (ages 17 and over)

Old Elthamians RFC Warrior Camp, Grove Park: 18 September, 7pm to 9pm (ages 17 and over)

Rosslyn Park FC Warrior Camp, Wandsworth: 18 September, 7.15pm to 8.45pm (ages 17 and over)

Hampstead Ladies RFC Warrior Camp, Highgate: 19 September, 7pm to 8.30pm (ages 17 and over)

*Women can find out more about Warrior Camps and search for their local event at englandrugby.com/innerwarrior.

