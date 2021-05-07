Leyton Orient v Salford City preview

Published: 10:30 AM May 7, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff reveals they must strive for highest possible league position after failing to achieve the main objective of reaching the play-offs.

The O’s will make the trip to Salford City on Saturday for their last match of the League Two season with the aim of causing an upset.

The Brisbane Road outfit currently sit 11th in the table but have Crawley Town, Port Vale and Bradford City hot on their tails.

“Overall, we haven’t achieve our adjective as I feel the play-offs was realistic, but why we want to finish as high as we can is that we want to improve as a football club,” the 39-year-old said.

“While we may not have achieved our number one objective, we can still make an improvement as a club, in terms of the position we finish and that’s certainly something we’re aiming to do.

Louis Dennis of Leyton Orient during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Next year it’s about really kicking on and getting the club where we need it to get to.”

Salford can still bag a spot in the play-off places which McAnuff feels is a good thing rather than his side heading into a dead rubber contest on the final day.

“I think that’s good for us, we wanted a game that is a live game, it can be difficult at this stage in the season where you haven’t met your own aims and maybe that little edge isn’t there.

“As much as we’re trying to strive to finish as strongly as we can, you really can only get that in games with a real edge, particularly without the fans as well there have been times where the lads have struggled and it’s been tough to not have that little bit of extra motivation in games.”

Midfielder Hector Kyprianou could be back in contention after missing out last week while Jamie Turley is a potential doubt for the clash.

“Hector we should be fine with, obviously we just had to be careful with him, and take a few precautions.

Hector Kyprianou of Leyton Orient and Ricky Holmes of Southend United during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Turls is a bit of a wait and see one. He got a bit of a knock and had to come off, so we’ll assess him, but other than that we’ve got a pretty full bill of health.

“Thommo (Adam Thompson) being the real long-term one, but he’s making progress, and should be back in time for pre-season.”

The boss wants to see a lot more from his side than he did in their 3-2 defeat to Carlisle United last weekend.

“From our point of view and certainly mine personally I was really disappointed with losing the game first and foremost.

“It was a game that I felt was there for the taking as other games have been, certainly during my time as manager of the football club, but we never really kicked on and took the opportunities that were there for us.

“Losing three on the bounce is not something that is going down too well around here and we’re really determined to make sure that we can try finishing on the most highest possible note.”