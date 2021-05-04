Orient boss McAnuff determined to not help Salford City into the play-offs

Published: 8:00 AM May 4, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff is determined to not be a helping hand for Salford City to make the League Two play-off places.

The O’s will make the trip to Peninsula Stadium on Saturday for the final match of the season against The Ammies.

Orient sit 11th in the league table while their opponents are ninth but just two points off the play-offs heading into the final day.

“It’s another game that we’ve got to try go and get a result, they’re desperate for it, they had a result today (Saturday) that didn’t go the way they wanted it to go so I'm sure they’ll be coming out all guns blazing to get the points,” the 39-year-old insisted.

“They want to get in the play-offs, but I said it last week, I don’t want to be helping anybody. We wanted to be in the play-offs, we haven’t made it, but the last thing we want to do now is give somebody a helping hand then have to watch them later on in May.

“We’re going to try spoil the party a little bit.”

Tunji Akinola of Leyton Orient during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The boss has also explained why he feels his side have conceded more in recent matches with 9 against in the last three matches.

“I’ve got to look at myself first and foremost, which I will do. Obviously I set the team up to go and play.

“There has been a bit more of an emphasis on the need to go and win a game, whereas when I first come in it was about stabilising, then getting ourselves up and running which we did.

“Once we had the opportunity to go on and get ourselves in the play-offs we have to win games and we have probably been too open at times.”

The O’s have failed to score from the spot all season with Dan Kemp the latest to miss last weekend in their 3-2 defeat to Carlisle United on the weekend.

“It’s not been a good season in terms of penalties for us. I’ve got no problem with somebody stepping up and missing a penalty.

“Dan Kemp has been fantastic for us, showed great character to come back and get a goal in the game, and it’s just one of those things and I'd back him again if he wanted to take the next one.

“Technically he is very good, we practice them in training, and he has taken them before in his career.”