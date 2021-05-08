News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient finish the season with a disappointing defeat at Salford

Jacob Ranson

Published: 6:00 PM May 8, 2021    Updated: 6:32 PM May 8, 2021
Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient ended the season with a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Salford City which saw them finish 11th in League Two.

Salford started the game stronger of the two sides, with Thomas-Asante and Henderson seeing plenty of the ball – but despite a few early corners, couldn’t forge any meaningful chances.

Orient were measured in their play, and Wilkinson had an early chance to open the scoring.

After good interplay with Brophy, he received the ball back on the edge of his box, but tried to lob Hladky, which was easily saved.

Salford then had the chance to lead from the spot, as Henderson got the wrong side of Happe – with the centre-back bringing down the striker.

George Boyd stepped up and fired a powerful penalty to the keeper’s left hand side – but Vigouroux made a fine acrobatic save to keep the scores level.

Soon after, orient had two golden opportunities to take the lead; firstly Brophy seeing his powerful effort saved, before Conor Wilkinson’s header from Louis Dennis’ cross was easily stopped.

This would be rued by The O’s, as shortly after, Robbie Gotts broke the deadlock, with his low strike from distance bobbling over an outstretched Lawrence Vigouroux.


After the break, Orient had a good chance to level, as a breakway saw Kemp deliver a great cross to Wilkinson; but his half volley flew over the bar.

Not long after, Salford doubled their lead, as a low cross was tapped home by Thomas-Asante, after Henderson had tangled with a defender, deflecting the ball into his path.

Orient responded with the double substitution of Sotiriou and Johnson, but it was too little too late – and Salford had a third shortly after.

Thomas-Asante picked up the ball in his own half, and was afforded space to drive at goal unchecked – taking his chance well, nestling a low finish into the corner.

With five minutes to go, a positive moment came for Leyton Orient, as Football League debuts were made by two academy graduates.

It was Matt Young and Jayden Sweeney who both joined the action, replacing Conor Wilkinson and Hector Kyprianou.

The afternoon ended shortly after, and the disappointing end to the season saw The O’s finish the campaign in 11th place.

Salford City: Hladky, Touray, Lowe, Eastham (C),  Clarke, Boyd, Threlkeld, Gotts, Golden, Thomas-Asante, Henderson.

Subs: Evans, Gibson, Elliot, Burgess, Dieseruvwe, Coutts, Loughlan.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Widdowson (Sotiriou 54’), Cisse (C) (Clay 64’), Happe, Wilkinson, Kemp, Brophy, Dennis (Johnson 55’), Akinola, Kyprianou.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Sweeney, Young, Freeman.

