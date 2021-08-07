Leyton Orient earn a draw at promotion favourites Salford on opening day

Published: 4:57 PM August 7, 2021

Leyton Orient settle for a 1-1 draw with promotion favourites Salford City in Kenny Jackett's first match in charge.

Omar Beckles goal was cancelled out by Matt Willock wonder strike leaving both side's with a point at the Peninsula Stadium.

Salford had the first chance of the match as left-back Ibou Touray whipped a ball across the face of goal in the second minute but none of his team-mates were able to get on the end of it.

Not even a minute later the ball fell to O’s right-back Tom James on the edge of the box, where he took a touch and lashed a shot over the crossbar.

In the 13th minute young forward Aaron Drinan rounded goalkeeper Tom King, but with the angle against him, he could only fire the ball across the face of goal.

Four minutes later King was called into action once again as he denied a header from Omar Beckles as he got on the end of a Dan Kemp cross but it lacked power.

The hosts Matty Lund went close shortly after as his half-volley with the outside of his foot didn’t quite have enough bend on it to hit the target.

Leyton Orient forward Paul Smyth smashed a shot goal bound after been found in behind the Salford defence, but King pulled off a vital save to keep it goalless.

It didn’t remain that way for much longer as Orient took the lead from the resulting corner in the 33rd minute when captain Darren Pratley had his shot saved but Beckles smashed home the rebound.

Salford levelled the score with four minutes left in the first-half as Matty Willock beat his man on the edge of the box before unleashing a rocket of a shot into the top corner to make it 1-1 heading into the break.

Conor McAleny struck a good effort, which was dipping, early in the second-half but O’s shot-stopper Lawrence Vigouroux punched it clear.

Brandon Thomas-Asante tapped the ball home in the 55th minute, but the flag was up, meaning it was ruled out.

Orient tried to get back on the front foot as right-back James whipped in a ball that found Beckles, but the Grenada International failed to guide it on target, before it ended up back down the other end with Josh Morris going close but Vigouroux pulled off a vital save.

Morris continued to threaten as his cross is met by the late-arriving Lund whose header back across goal was marginally wide.

Thomas-Asante then looked to sneak one in at Vigouroux's near post - the O's goalkeeper flicked it behind for a corner.

Orient attacking midfielder Dan Kemp fired a free-kick just wide of the target with nine minutes left to play.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Beckles, Happe, Wood (Sweeney 87), Pratley, Clay (Archibald 50), Kyprianou, Kemp, Smyth (Sotiriou 89), Drinan.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Ogie, Young, Nkrumah.

Salford City: King, Shephard, Lowe, Turnbull, Touray, Lund, Willock, Thomas-Asante, Morris, McAleny, Henderson.

Unused subs: Jeacock, Elliott, Burgess, Melhado, Golden, M’ai, Loughlan.