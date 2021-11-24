News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Jackett 'frustrated' as Orient wasteful with chances in Scunthorpe draw



Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:15 AM November 24, 2021
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Ebbsfleet United, Emirates FA Cup Footba

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett ‘frustrated’ as his side wasted clear cut chances as they drew 1-1 with strugglers Scunthorpe United. 

Substitute Jake Scrimshaw rescued a point for bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe as they came from behind to draw at home to Leyton Orient. 

The on-loan Bournemouth striker forced the ball home four minutes after coming off the bench to cancel out Aaron Drinan's first-half opener. 

“A dominant performance, we were on top and it looked like the game was there for us right the way through, but we just couldn’t finish our chances and got caught on a corner when they had very few opportunities to score,” 

“We should have had a clean sheet, but going the other way we needed to put the game away, and it should have been inconsequential which was disappointing. It was a winning performance that we didn’t get over the line. 

“In the second-half there was more clear cut chances than the first-half, you work towards that, we had chance after chance. Lots of good situations where we were 1v1 and couldn’t quite execute. 

Aaron Drinan of Orient and Robert Milsom of Sutton during Leyton Orient vs Sutton United, Sky Bet EF

Aaron Drinan of Orient and Robert Milsom of Sutton - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“The goalkeeper came and took a couple of good crosses very well and we were just looking for that breakthrough to go and dominate the score line. 

“It’s hard to win games though, it’s very difficult, we put a lot of effort in and we really do appreciate the supporters coming on a Tuesday night. A fantastic effort from them. 

“When we were attacking them, it was a real frustrating one for me as a manager that we couldn’t reward them with a win because we needed to.” 

Forward Aaron Drinan made it 10 goals for the season with the latest effort but the O's boss was more concerned with the amount of chances they had and only scored once.

“We got into those situations a lot and that was the one that obviously stood out and the one that we finished.” 

Leyton Orient
Football
East London News

