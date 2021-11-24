De ja vu as Leyton Orient let lead slip away from home in Scunthorpe draw

Substitute Jake Scrimshaw rescued a point for bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe as they came from behind to draw at home to Leyton Orient.

The on-loan Bournemouth striker forced the ball home four minutes after coming off the bench to cancel out Aaron Drinan's first-half opener.

Play-off hopefuls Orient will view the game as two points dropped, with the wasteful visitors unable to take any of a host of second-half chances.

It was a game that Orient had to feel their way into, with a much changed Scunthorpe side looking to set a stall out early on.

Beestin tried his luck from distance, before Omar Beckles headed wide, but neither team could forge a meaningful effort on goal.

This was of course, until Orient came to life, with an incredibly worked team goal, dispatched cooly by Aaron Drinan.

It was Alex Mitchell’s excellent through ball which found Hector Kyprianou bursting into the right channel – where he remained composed to clip the ball to the arriving Aaron Drinan, who made no mistake, finishing first time into the bottom left hand corner.

The excellently capped off team move marked the Irishman’s 10th goal in all competitions, and continued his hot streak in front of goal.

The hosts came out the quicker of the two teams, and tried to force the leveller through set-pieces, but again Orient held firm.

The O’s were keen to add a bit of daylight however, and very nearly did that through Dan Kemp.

Played through by Kyprianou, Kemp did well to open up space in the box, before firing a right-footed shot whistling past the post.

Orient could smell blood, and in truth should have had the second through Aaron Drinan, when Archibald’s flicked header found the striker one-on-one.

Drinan couldn’t adjust his feet in time though, and keeper O’Hara was able to take the ball off of the feet of the Orient striker.

The missed chances would soon come back to haunt The O’s, with Scunthorpe United eventually capitalising on a set-piece.

After it wasn’t cleared, Jake Scrimshaw reacted quickest to stab it home from close range, and bring the hosts level.

This was very nearly forgotten about through two big chances for Orient’s number nine Harry Smith. The first saw him do very well to keep the ball and strike goalwards, only for it to bounce off of the inside of the post and clear.

Moments after, he was picked out at the backpost by Aaron Drinan, but he couldn’t direct his first time effort into the net, and rued another missed chance.

The O’s kept coming, and looked like the team who would go on to win the game, with Paul Smyth looking like the man to make it happen.

After being slipped through by Harry Smith, Paul Smyth found himself one-on-one, and looked as if he’d win the game, but fired just wide of the goal.

The home side were happy to settle with a point, whilst Orient once again left with just one point on their travels.

Scunthorpe United: O’Hara, Millen, O’Malley (perry 46’), Kenyon, Taft, Onarise, Beestin, Loft, Thompson, Jarvis, Pugh.

Subs unused: Collins, Green, Hippolyte, Rowe, Scrimshaw, Perry, Hackney.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Clay (Pratley 81’), Smith, Kemp (Smyth 70’), Archibald, Mitchell, Drinan, Beckles, Kyprianou, Ogie.

Subs unused: Byrne, Wood, Happe, Thompson, Sotiriou.