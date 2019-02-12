Snooker star O’Sullivan looks to retain his tour card

Sean O'Sullivan on day one of the 2017 Betway UK Champions at the York Barbican, York. PA Archive/PA Images

World Championship place remains ambition for Bow potter

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sean O’Sullivan insists he has the motivation to revitalise his nightmare season by setting himself two targets - retaining his tour card and also qualifying for the World Championships.

The 24-year-old from Bow has so far won one match this season which came back in November over Andy Lee in the first round of Northern Ireland Open and is desperately keen to get some more wins under his belt beginning at next week’s Gibraltar Open.

And O’Sullivan, who is currently number 115 in World Snooker rankings, spoke exclusively to Archant London series following his defeat to Welshman Jamie Clarke in round one of BetVictor Snooker Shoot Out in Watford last fortnight. He says he is happy the way he is playing despite having a so far disastrous season.

“It’s been a bit of a nightmare season really but I’ve actually played alright in parts,” he admits. “I’ve played probably a lot better than I did last season but I’ve just ran into players on top form most of the time.

“Since October I’ve been playing some decent stuff and I’ve been working with Chris Henry since and we’ve been doing some good stuff and enjoying the game.

“The standard is definitely improving all the time. There is no easy games, even in the Shoot Out, so it’s just one of those things. I got to some how raise my game now to start getting some results.”

The race is now in for O’Sullivan who has got until April to pick up the wins and also make a gallant attempt to qualify for the main draw of the world championships at Sheffield’s prestigious The Crucible which obviously will guarantee keeping his Tour Card for two more seasons.

“Since I was a kid that has always been one of my main goals,” O’Sullivan added. “When I’m looking at keeping my tour card I probably will have to do that. It’s a lifetime goal but it’s also a target now for the rest of the season. Obviously I’ve got Gibraltar coming up and the the world so I will be working as hard as I can to prepare for that and sees what happens. If it doesn’t work out then I will be ready for Q School.”

And O’Sullivan is pursuing for his first dream Crucible appearance.

“There have been some great players who’ve never qualified for the Crucible so that will be a dream,” he concluded.

O’Sullivan is currently looking for a sponsor so if you are able to assist please contact him directly on his Twitter account: @SeanTheStorn147