Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Snooker star O’Sullivan looks to retain his tour card

PUBLISHED: 10:30 08 March 2019

Sean O'Sullivan on day one of the 2017 Betway UK Champions at the York Barbican, York.

Sean O'Sullivan on day one of the 2017 Betway UK Champions at the York Barbican, York.

PA Archive/PA Images

World Championship place remains ambition for Bow potter

Sean O’Sullivan insists he has the motivation to revitalise his nightmare season by setting himself two targets - retaining his tour card and also qualifying for the World Championships.

The 24-year-old from Bow has so far won one match this season which came back in November over Andy Lee in the first round of Northern Ireland Open and is desperately keen to get some more wins under his belt beginning at next week’s Gibraltar Open.

And O’Sullivan, who is currently number 115 in World Snooker rankings, spoke exclusively to Archant London series following his defeat to Welshman Jamie Clarke in round one of BetVictor Snooker Shoot Out in Watford last fortnight. He says he is happy the way he is playing despite having a so far disastrous season.

“It’s been a bit of a nightmare season really but I’ve actually played alright in parts,” he admits. “I’ve played probably a lot better than I did last season but I’ve just ran into players on top form most of the time.

“Since October I’ve been playing some decent stuff and I’ve been working with Chris Henry since and we’ve been doing some good stuff and enjoying the game.

“The standard is definitely improving all the time. There is no easy games, even in the Shoot Out, so it’s just one of those things. I got to some how raise my game now to start getting some results.”

The race is now in for O’Sullivan who has got until April to pick up the wins and also make a gallant attempt to qualify for the main draw of the world championships at Sheffield’s prestigious The Crucible which obviously will guarantee keeping his Tour Card for two more seasons.

“Since I was a kid that has always been one of my main goals,” O’Sullivan added. “When I’m looking at keeping my tour card I probably will have to do that. It’s a lifetime goal but it’s also a target now for the rest of the season. Obviously I’ve got Gibraltar coming up and the the world so I will be working as hard as I can to prepare for that and sees what happens. If it doesn’t work out then I will be ready for Q School.”

And O’Sullivan is pursuing for his first dream Crucible appearance.

“There have been some great players who’ve never qualified for the Crucible so that will be a dream,” he concluded.

O’Sullivan is currently looking for a sponsor so if you are able to assist please contact him directly on his Twitter account: @SeanTheStorn147

Latest East London Sports News

Snooker star O’Sullivan looks to retain his tour card

5 minutes ago Ziad Chaudry
Sean O'Sullivan on day one of the 2017 Betway UK Champions at the York Barbican, York.

World Championship place remains ambition for Bow potter

Orient ready to slay the Dragons for a third time!

09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wrexham last season (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Justin Edinburgh’s team are preparing to play their biggest game of the season to date

Woods hope for better away to Hamlets

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The local club, currently playing at Harlow Arena, failed to hold onto a lead against Enfield last time out

East London seal promotion double as women and men move to join Premier classes

Yesterday, 16:00
East London's women

East London had double cause for celebration after their men and women clinched promotion in the East League.

Orient look to end barren winless run on TV

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Chris Dagnall is congratulated by Lloyd James and Bradley Pritchard after scoring for Leyton Orient away to Peterborough United in a 3-2 win in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy live on Sky Sports back on September 2 2014 (pic: Lawrence Lustig).

The O’s last victory in a game broadcast live on the television occurred in September 2014

Bengal boss Gazi says not taking chances is costing his side

Yesterday, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi says failing to take chances is proving costly for his side after they fell to a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Stansted.

Simpson talks up ‘unselfish work’ of O’s hitman

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The forward got off the mark for Orient in his second spell at the club against Barrow, but praised his strike partner

Bengal suffer defeat to leaders Stansted

Yesterday, 09:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 0 Stansted 2

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Team News: Barrow vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Myles Judd and Boreham Wood midfielder Kieran Murtagh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient look to end barren winless run on TV

Chris Dagnall is congratulated by Lloyd James and Bradley Pritchard after scoring for Leyton Orient away to Peterborough United in a 3-2 win in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy live on Sky Sports back on September 2 2014 (pic: Lawrence Lustig).

Lisbie so pleased McAnuff’s brave decision has paid off

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simpson talks up ‘unselfish work’ of O’s hitman

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s up to second after Ling and Simpson get off the mark

Leyton Orient's Sam Ling heads the ball forward (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘The Roman’ march of progress for a new £3m Bow town centre

The Roman Road... soon to change in £3.3m new town centre scheme. Picture: Google

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Terrorism suspect: Man arrested in east London during police raid

Scotland Yard confirms east London man being held on suspicion of terrorism offences. Picture: Met Police

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

Tubby Isaac’s jellied eel stall in Aldgate finally closes after 94 years

Paul Simpson running Tubby Isaacs' jellied eel stall [Picture: The Gentle Author]

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Snooker star O’Sullivan looks to retain his tour card

Sean O'Sullivan on day one of the 2017 Betway UK Champions at the York Barbican, York.

Orient ready to slay the Dragons for a third time!

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wrexham last season (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Town Hall cash from Tower Hamlets Council turns 150 ‘start-up’ ideas into running businesses

A bearded Giuliano Dore gets certificate from Cllr Uz-Zaman for turning his idea for a mobile barber comany, Get Groomed, into a business. Picture: LBTH

Woods hope for better away to Hamlets

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

East London seal promotion double as women and men move to join Premier classes

East London's women
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists