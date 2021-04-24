Leyton Orient's play-off hopes all but over as Southend United continue fight for survival

Published: 5:00 PM April 24, 2021

Louis Dennis of Leyton Orient and Elvis Bwomono of Southend United during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient slip down to 11th in League Two after suffering a 2-1 defeat to strugglers Southend United.

Goals from Tyler Cordner and Max Rush helped the Shrimpers to live to fight another day in their bid to remain in the Football League while the O's play-off chances now look almost impossible.

Interim manager Jobi McAnuff made two changes to the starting line-up that lost 4-2 to Cambridge United in mid-week with Sam Ling and Nick Freeman coming in to replace Jamie Turley and Ouss Cisse.

But the game seemed to be in the back of everyone’s minds prior to kick-off with Shrimpers supporters protesting about the club’s ownership outside Roots Hall.

Southend winger Terrell Egbri chipped the ball in towards Timothee Dieng who threw himself at the ball looking to head it on target but couldn’t make good contact as early as the second minute.

Not even two minutes later Dien flashed a header wide once again after Egbri nicked the ball from O’s left-back James Brophy before laying the ball off to Ricky Holmes to pick up the attacker.

The game then became cagey with only half chances until the 32nd minute when O’s Conor Wilkinson won a brilliant flick-on to Danny Johnson, who let the ball drop before firing just over the bar.

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient rises with Timothee Dieng of Southend United during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

In the 39th minute Leyton Orient right-back Sam Ling hit the crossbar as he latched onto a cross in from Dan Kemp from the left flank following a short corner.

The visitors were left to rue that miss as three minutes later the hosts took the lead as Shrimpers defender Tyler Cordner nodded home a Ricky Holmes corner.

The lead was however short lived as Orient were back on level terms in third minute of stoppage time as Louis Dennis who fired home a half-volley as Ouss Cisse nodded down a James Brophy free-kick.

Early in the second-half Southend went close as former Dulwich Hamlet midfielder Nathan Ferguson struck a free-kick just wide of the target.

Southend shot-stopper Mark Oxley denied Orient the chance of taking the lead as he kept a Johnson effort out as the striker got his body on the end of a Wilkinson cross in from the right in the 65th minute of play.

It was the hosts turn to go close next as they were denied twice inside the box from a corner with Ouss Cisse eventually clearing the ball off the line.

They did however restore their lead in the 76th minute as young substitute Max Rush got in behind Tunji Akinola where he kept his composure and slotted beyond Lawrence Vigouroux from a tight angle.

Orient had back-to-back corners shortly after but failed to create anything from the set-pieces as they looked for a way back into the contest.

With six minutes left to go midfielder Cisse drilled an effort over the crossbar as the ball came outside the box and into his path.

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient and Kyle Taylor of Southend United during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

In the 89th minute Wilkinson went close to grabbing an equaliser as Orient threw the kitchen sink at it with all out attack tactics but Oxley denied the former Dagenham & Redbridge forward.





Southend United: Oxley, Bwomono, White, Cordner, Hart, Ferguson (Hobson 70), Taylor, Egbri, Holmes (Rush 53), Hackett-Fairchild (Walsh 70), Dieng (Halford 26).

Unused subs: Seaden, Olayinka, Kyrpianou.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Akinola (Abrahams 85), Happe, Brophy, Kyprianou (Cisse 44), Freeman (Clay 46, Wilkinson, Kemp, Dennis (McAnuff 68), Johnson (Sotiriou 68).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Turley.