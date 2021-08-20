Sporting Bengal United boss Gazi steps down to recharge his batteries
Imrul Gazi has decided to step down from his role as Sporting Bengal United manager after five seasons in charge to recharge his batteries and seek new challenges.
Gazi took over the reigns from Anwar Uddin back in 2016 after being involved with the former’s management team at the Mile End Stadium outfit.
He has since guided Bengal to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup, the highest the club has ever finished in the Essex Senior League, scoring the most goals in the club’s history in one season, and breaking the club’s record points tally and unbeaten run records.
“It’s something that I've been pondering about over the last six months to a year, even during pre-season, I was planning to pack it in earlier but I didn’t want to leave the club in a situation,” Gazi revealed.
“They wanted to keep me on and I thought I could get myself motivated again, it’s still early on in the season, we’ve not had a great start but it gives someone the opportunity to build something as there is still 35 games to stamp their own mark on things.
“I’ve been involved with the club since I moved here over 10 years ago, I was the coaching staff and involved in the management team with Anwar Uddin as well.
“The time and commitment, I just need a break to spend some time with my girls, it wasn’t an easy decision as I love the club and I was really grateful for the opportunity.
“The club is part of me, I'll always be a fan, I have tried to always do what is best for the club. I worked with the kids in the community to try giving them the platform of playing at step five.
“I hope in a few years when I look back and people look back, that I can appreciate what I've done, and I have no regrets.”
Gazi added: “I feel the time is right and I don’t have anymore to give, but I am also excited for what lies ahead, I'm looking forward to re-energising, taking some time out, and then seeing what comes about.
“I’m not done with football. I think I have proven myself at Sporting Bengal and I would love the opportunity, if the right one comes knocking, then it’s something I would love to think about especially to see if I'm able to do it elsewhere.”