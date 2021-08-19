News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Sporting Bengal United looking to turn fortunes around after a slow start

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:00 AM August 19, 2021   
Sporting Bengal United in action against West Essex at Wadham Lodge

Sporting Bengal United in action against West Essex at Wadham Lodge - Credit: Tim Edwards

Sporting Bengal United head into a weekend off as they look to put a miserable start to the new season behind them.

Bengal suffered a heavy 8-1 defeat to West Essex in the Essex Senior League on Saturday after also crashing out of the FA Cup with a loss to White Ensign in midweek.

Sporting Bengal United in action against West Essex at Wadham Lodge

Sporting Bengal United in action against West Essex at Wadham Lodge - Credit: Tim Edwards

A Callum Bloss hat-trick, braces from Samraj Gill and Cameron Gray as well as a goal from Symeon Taylor helped thrash Bengal at Wadham Lodge.

Sporting Bengal United in action against West Essex at Wadham Lodge

Sporting Bengal United in action against West Essex at Wadham Lodge - Credit: Tim Edwards

Imrul Gazi’s men are without a win in their first three league fixtures but were due to host Ilford last night (Wednesday) as they looked to bounce back.

It is then a break for Bengal before they return to action with a home fixture against Redbridge on Wednesday, August 25.

Sporting Bengal United in action against West Essex at Wadham Lodge

Sporting Bengal United in action against West Essex at Wadham Lodge - Credit: Tim Edwards

You may also want to watch:

That will be followed by a trip away to in-form Walthamstow a few days later (Saturday, August 28) as they continue to look for points in the early weeks of the 2021-22 campaign.

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal to trace men in connection with West India Quay station stabbing
  2. 2 Families evacuated as fire breaks out at 76-storey Canary Wharf skyscraper
  3. 3 'Like Danny Dyer in drag': Meet the Isle of Dogs drag queen in RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021
  1. 4 Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Tower Hamlets
  2. 5 Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant joins Barnet on loan
  3. 6 Parents stuck abroad waiting for visa to bring adopted son home to Whitechapel
  4. 7 'Not good enough': Greenwich tunnel lifts closed for up to five months
  5. 8 Girl, 12, sexually assaulted at DLR station
  6. 9 Appeal after sexual assault on Central line
  7. 10 Jailed: Sex predator who attacked 5 women in east London
Non-League Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aspire party's Kabir Ahmed storms home to win Weavers by-election

Tower Hamlets by-election: Aspire ousts Labour to take Weavers ward

Mike Brooke

person
Number 90 is Hackney Wick's new music venue... at 90 Wallis Road

Summer in the City

Weekend things to do in east London

Mike Brooke

person
Fabeha Jahan

London A Level results

A Level results: Praise for George Green's School pupils

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Poplar's new Barchester Court built by Canary Wharf Group for Tower Hamlets Council

Social rent council homes completed by Canary Wharf

Mike Brooke

person