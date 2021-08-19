Sporting Bengal United looking to turn fortunes around after a slow start
- Credit: Tim Edwards
Sporting Bengal United head into a weekend off as they look to put a miserable start to the new season behind them.
Bengal suffered a heavy 8-1 defeat to West Essex in the Essex Senior League on Saturday after also crashing out of the FA Cup with a loss to White Ensign in midweek.
A Callum Bloss hat-trick, braces from Samraj Gill and Cameron Gray as well as a goal from Symeon Taylor helped thrash Bengal at Wadham Lodge.
Imrul Gazi’s men are without a win in their first three league fixtures but were due to host Ilford last night (Wednesday) as they looked to bounce back.
It is then a break for Bengal before they return to action with a home fixture against Redbridge on Wednesday, August 25.
You may also want to watch:
That will be followed by a trip away to in-form Walthamstow a few days later (Saturday, August 28) as they continue to look for points in the early weeks of the 2021-22 campaign.
